MWDRS Postpones I-30 Dragway Race Due to Heavy Rain Issues

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series Presented by J&A Service race this weekend at I-30 Dragway has been postponed.

The race was originally moved from No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, Louisiana, due to safety concerns surrounding death threats to the track. The event was moved to I-30 Dragway in Caddo Mills, Texas, which recently reopened under the new ownership of Brian Self and Keith Pelton.

ADVERTISEMENT



MWDRS posted the following update on social media to announce the postponement.

For the safety of our racers, due to the heavy rain at the facility the last week, top end paving and additional added safety items are not able to be completed today and tomorrow. With the forecasted rain this week during our race all day Friday and into Saturday, we feel it is necessary for the track to have time to make the upgrades needed and reschedule the race at another time. The MWDRS staff is currently working on an available date and information for reschedule and will keep you posted. All pre-entry fees will be refunded this week. We are looking forward to having everyone at the Throwdown in Tulsa in just 2 ½ weeks May 6-8, 2021. Racer pre-entry can be found at: https://www.stubwire.com/throwdown/racer/ No-cost spectator tickets: https://www.stubwire.com/throwdown/

Comments