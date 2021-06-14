Mutt & Jeff Promotions Returns to Beaver Springs Dragway for 7th Annual Bracket Race

In what was a long-running comic trip beginning in 1907, cartoonist Bud Fisher created the concept of two mis-matched characters, Mutt and Jeff. Over a decade ago, two almost similarly unlikely friends, Paul Burruss and Dylan Griffey began racing together known as Mutt and Jeff.

Now seven years later, their Mutt & Jeff Promotions Races have been on the minds of bracket racers in the northeast corner of the country. This week, hundreds will descend upon Pennsylvania’s Beaver Springs Dragway to do battle for thousandths of dollars in prizes along with more in random product and giveaway awards.

The action begins on Thursday with a $10,000-to-win race followed by a 32-car Dragster Shootout. Friday, the ante is upped to $20,000-to-win followed by another $10K race on Saturday. Saturday will also feature a 32-car Door Car Shootout.

“We’re always looking forward to visiting Beaver Springs Dragway,” says Burruss. “The track owner, Mike McCarcken has done so a great job transforming that facility into a great place where taking care of his customers is paramount. We can’t wait to get this party started. In addition to the purse, we’ve got a whole handbag full of product awards from a variety of sponsors. On Friday night, we’ll also have a Racer Appreciation Party with food and a DJ playing music.

“The success we’ve had over the years has to be credited to the great staff we have in addition to the Beaver Springs staff,” added Burruss. “Without them, all of this wouldn’t be possible.”

This year will also mark Mutt & Jeff’s Fall Brawl at Mason Dixon Dragway in Maryland on October 8-10. Pre-entries for that event will open this Saturday, June 19 online at www.muttandjeffpromotions.com, or can be done this weekend at Beaver Springs Dragway. The format for that event will follow the same $10K-$20K-$10K.

All the action this weekend will be streamed live by MotorManiaTV. For more information, results and rules, visit www.muttandjeffpromotions.com. For directions and race track information, visit www.beaversprings.com.

