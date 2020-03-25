Musi Racing Partners With SRI Performance For 2020 And 2021 Seasons

Musi Racing today announced a partnership with SRI Performance for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons, pairing together two standout companies in the racing hub of Mooresville, NC.

With the partnership, SRI Performance will provide materials and products for Musi Racing, enlarging its footprint in drag racing. That includes the “Aftershock” Camaro driven by Lizzy Musi in Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings competition, which is aired worldwide on Discovery.

“SRI Performance has been wanting to get more involved in drag racing and this was a great opportunity for both of us. They’re a great company and we’re excited to get the chance to work with them,” Pat Musi said. “They’re the supplier in our area for parts and supplies and it’s a go-to spot for a lot of people, so it’s nice to have the chance to work with a group like that. They really like the Street Outlaws scene and wanted to get involved there as well. It’s a group of good people. I want to partner with people I believe in, and we believe in SRI.”

With a long history of success in many different types of racing, SRI Performance has built a strong name in the industry as a top supplier of high-performance parts and professional racing products.

The partnership with Musi Racing will now allow them to build their drag racing presence. But the company knew they needed to work with a trusted and successful name, and Musi Racing, coming off a banner season in 2019, certainly fit the bill.

“The Musi family name is legendary in drag racing,” SRI Performance owner Greg Fornelli said. “As Stock Car Steel and SRI continue to expand our presence outside of the stock car world, we agreed that Pat and Lizzy would be a big help in getting our name out there. With Pro Mod and no-prep racing exploding in popularity, we couldn’t help but look into a relationship with a successful team that’s based right here in Mooresville.”

The partnership will feature a number of exciting developments throughout the 2020 season which will be released soon, all leading up to the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show in December at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

“Stock Car Steel and SRI are proud to partner with the Musi family, and we’re looking forward to announcing some exciting things that will come out of this relationship. We’ll have plenty to talk about in 2020 and beyond,” said Jim Goff, VP of Operations at SRI Performance.

