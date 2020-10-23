Musi Racing Aiming to End Season in Style at PDRA World Finals

Musi Racing hasn’t had many opportunities to run the Frank Brandao-owned Edelbrock/Lucas Oil “King Kong 7” 2018 Dodge Dart during the second half of the 2020 season, which is why the team is looking forward to this weekend’s PDRA World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

It marks the season finale for the PDRA and the first Pro Nitrous race Lizzy Musi and her team have attended since June. Musi Racing spent the bulk of the summer in the Midwest filming the new season of the Street Outlaws TV series on Discovery, but the group is ready for a strong finish to end an interesting 2020 campaign.

“It’s good to be back in this car and Lizzy is excited about driving,” Pat Musi said. “You like to go out running well to end the year. We’ve struggled at the last couple of races, but we’re getting there. This car has proven to be a little finicky, but it’s a lot faster in good air. We should have that, so that’s in our favor and I’m confident we’ll get it figured out.”

Musi raced at the COMP Cams Shakedown Nationals XVIII last month at VMP, but this marks the first PDRA race since early summer.

It’s a welcome return to a track where Musi has had plenty of success and set records over the years. Should conditions present themselves, Musi won’t hold back, and he’s ready to put together a showing that matches the team’s performance in January when it rolled to the win at the U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, FL.

“It’s a fast car and Lizzy’s a great driver. We saw that at the first race of the year,” Musi said. “You have to catch a few breaks and have it all come together at the same time. But we haven’t been able to run this car much, so we’re anxious to get back out there. Frank Brandao wants to see his car run, too, so it’s good to be back at it. We’re looking forward to the weekend.”

While Musi Racing hopes for success this weekend, the Pat Musi Racing Engines customer base continues to enjoy an incredible fall. Musi customers swept the radial racing doubleheader at South Georgia Motorsports Park, with J.R. Gray winning the Sweet 16 in Radial vs. the World and Marcus Birt following with a victory at No Mercy 11 in RvW.

Tommy Franklin also has the opportunity to clinch a third world championship in Pro Nitrous, having already won four times in 2020.

“We couldn’t be happier to see all of our customers performing on a high level,” Musi said. “You see all those names and wins, it’s pretty exciting. Tommy has been running well, so hopefully we can get him a championship this weekend.”

The PDRA World Finals kick off with prerace testing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Qualifying will begin Friday at 10 a.m., with pro sessions at 12:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday’s qualifying will also start at 10 a.m. and include pro sessions at 12:30 and 5 p.m. Pro eliminations start at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, and the race will conclude Sunday evening.

