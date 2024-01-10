Musco Sports Lighting Named Official Temporary Lighting Provider of PRO Superstar Shootout

When the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock begin Thursday night qualifying under the lights at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, they will be illuminated by Musco Sports Lighting. Race officials announced today that Musco will serve as the Official Temporary Lighting Provider of the PRO Superstar Shootout, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“It makes all of us feel good knowing that Musco is providing the light we need to run this event as safely as possible,” said Chad Head, vice president, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “We’re trying to live up to the safety standards that we’re given week in and week out by our sanctioning body. Safety is of the utmost importance, and when you’re dealing with cars traveling at over 300 MPH, we need the best lighting available.”

The leader in sports lighting equipment, Musco is already familiar with the needs of professional drag racers through its work with the NHRA. Though the PRO Superstar Shootout is not an NHRA-sanctioned event, race officials like Head recognized Musco as the go-to source for temporary lighting solutions.

“The PRO Superstar Shootout promises to be one of the most exciting and highly competitive events in drag racing,” said Jerome Fynaardt, Lighting Services Sales Manager, Mobile Equipment, Musco Sports Lighting. “As a trusted provider of temporary lighting solutions for the NHRA, we’re proud to be involved with such a high-profile event, and we look forward to elevating the racing environment for drivers and fans.”

During the planning stages of the PRO Superstar Shootout, Musco representatives joined Head and other PRO board members for a site visit to Bradenton Motorsports Park. That site visit allowed Musco to develop its lighting strategy for the race.

“Musco leads the industry when it comes to lighting sporting events,” Head said. “We’ll have two light trucks strategically placed at the facility per Musco’s recommendations. It’s not as simple as putting a truck here and a truck there. There’s a method behind it. We spent a day at the track for our site visit, then did light tests at night. They’ve done a lot of homework to make sure we have the lighting equipment right where we need it.”

While safety is the primary goal for the additional lighting, it will also enhance the experience for fans watching in the stands and tuning in live on the official FloRacing livestream.

“Musco’s temporary lighting solutions will provide a safer racing environment for drivers, allow for races to be held at all hours, in a variety of conditions, and enhance the broadcast picture quality for fans streaming through FloRacing,” Fynaardt said.

Throughout the PRO Superstar Shootout weekend, Musco employees and customers will get a first-hand look at Musco equipment in use as it shines a spotlight on world champions and record holders in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock.

“For our team members in the Florida region, the PRO Superstar Shootout promises to be an unforgettable weekend of entertainment,” Fynaardt said, “as well as an opportunity to show our customers why we have a longstanding reputation as the leading provider of temporary lighting solutions to the motorsports industry.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout boasts payouts of more than $1.3 million, with $250,000 going to the winners in Top Fuel and Funny Car and $125,000 going to the Pro Stock winner. The event will also include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.