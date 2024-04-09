Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Mr. Four-Wide’ Steve Torrence Faces New Challengers

Published

Mark Rebilas photos

“Mr. Four-Wide” isn’t a nickname for which Steve Torrence actively campaigned.  However, it is one the four-time Top Fuel World Champion legitimately earned.

After all, when qualifying begins this week in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 40-year-old Texan will be trying to win his seventh four-wide race in six seasons.

To put that accomplishment in perspective, he is the only driver, regardless of category, to have hoisted the winner’s trophy more than three times in a four-across era that actually began in 2010, although it didn’t make it to the West Coast until 2018.  

The irony is that no one initially was more critical of the format than was the driver of the CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel Toyota.

“I didn’t like it at all,” admitted the 54-time Mission Foods tour winner, “mainly because it took us out of our usual routine and out of our comfort zone. But we did what we had to do to master it, we started having success and, well, that’ll change how you think pretty quickly. I became a really big fan.” 

At LVMS, Torrence and his CAPCO boys have advanced to the final quad four times in five appearances with wins in 2018 and 2021 and runner-up finishes the last two years.  At ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, N.C., they won four consecutive times from 2017 through 2021 (there was no race in 2020).

“It gets tougher every year,” Torrence said, “because more drivers are getting comfortable with (the format). But as long I’ve got this crew behind me, we’re gonna be in the four-wide conversation.”

One of the drivers still trying to earn his four-wide “wings” is Billy Torrence, Steve’s dad and CAPCO teammate, who will be making just the fifth four-wide appearance of his career this week, hoping to make the final quad for the first time and, perhaps, challenge “Captain Cuatro” for family bragging rights.

At age 65, the elder Torrence, founder and CEO of CAPCO, the Texas-based oil and gas pipeline construction and maintenance company, is chasing the Top Fuel championship for the first time in his career.

Despite the fact that he never has run every race in the series, he has three Top 5 finishes, earning the No. 3 spot behind Steve and Doug Kalitta in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

An eight-time Top Fuel winner and a runner-up already this year (at the season-opening Amalie Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.), the Texas businessman never has failed to qualify for a Top Fuel event, a streak that current stands at 82 consecutive races.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Qualifying for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will feature sessions at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Texas time, on both Friday and Saturday with single elimination finals beginning at 2 p.m., Texas time, Sunday.  

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.