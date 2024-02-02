Connect with us

News

MPMC Media Trade Conference Announces Event Relocation in 2025

Published

The SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC) Media Trade Conference, the aftermarket’s premier conference for establishing connections between motorsports parts manufacturers and media professionals, is relocating from Los Angeles, California, to Orlando, Florida, in 2025. 

Unlike a traditional trade show where exhibitors meet with buyers and resellers, the Media Trade Conference is focused on private 30-minute meetings between manufacturers and media. Manufacturers take part in more than 40 meetings over a span of three days and gain valuable connections with journalists, editors, writers, podcasters, content creators, and social media influencers.  

“In the beginning, print media was primarily based in Southern California,” said MPMC Chair-Elect Brian Bohlander of Old World Industries. “Now, with the influx of social-media influencers, as well as other media outlets, this move will help bring together additional East Coast media, new manufacturers and, potentially, international media.”  

Historically known for its “speed-dating” format, the MPMC Media Trade Conference makes it easy for manufacturers to share detailed information about their products, changes in their company, and plans for the racing season. Journalists use the content collected to publish in their channels year-round.  

“Next year’s Media Trade Conference will be right in the middle of several major motorsports events happening in Florida in late January,” added Bohlander. “This should encourage more media and manufacturers from the East Coast that are already sending representatives to these events to participate.”

In addition to private meetings, the event will continue to provide participants with opportunities to further their connections through networking events scheduled throughout the week. 

“The MPMC Media Trade Conference is committed to facilitating meaningful connections in a focused and targeted environment,” said MPMC Director Marcy Yanus. “We look forward to the continued networking, collaboration and business growth that will result from this unique event.”   

To learn more about the Media Trade Conference, visit sema.org/MTC.

