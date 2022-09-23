Mountain Motor Pro Stock to Headed to Charlotte for NHRA Season Finale

The Mountain Motor Pro Stockers are set to resume competition this weekend at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte, NC. Again at the Carolina Nationals, the Sweetleaf Stevia brand will be the presenting sponsor for the class. Sweetleaf Stevia is touted as a “better than sugar” zero calorie, all natural sugar substitute. It tastes, bakes, and measures cup for cup just like sugar.

With fall weather starting to move in, the Mountain Motor teams are excited to be racing at Zmax Dragway this weekend as we expect to see record-setting numbers for a number of classes due to the weather.

“Racing at Zmax has been a dream of mine just like winning Indy,” said Johnny Pluchino, the most recent winner at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis. “Our class is really coming around right now as the competition at Indy was tough all day. With JR Carr coming back out this weekend we all know we have to be on top of our game.”

The Mountain Motor Pro Stocks last visited Zmax Dragway in spring of 2019 as part of the Four-Wide Nationals. A strong field of entries will be on hand this weekend including John DeFlorian, Tommy Lee, Bill Neri, John Montecalvo, Elijah Morton, Dwayne Rice, and Tony Gillig.

Qualifying for the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals begins Friday at 5:30 and you can catch all the action live, all weekend on NHRA.tv