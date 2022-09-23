Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mountain Motor Pro Stock to Headed to Charlotte for NHRA Season Finale

Published

The Mountain Motor Pro Stockers are set to resume competition this weekend at the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte, NC. Again at the Carolina Nationals, the Sweetleaf Stevia brand will be the presenting sponsor for the class. Sweetleaf Stevia is touted as a “better than sugar” zero calorie, all natural sugar substitute. It tastes, bakes, and measures cup for cup just like sugar.

With fall weather starting to move in, the Mountain Motor teams are excited to be racing at Zmax Dragway this weekend as we expect to see record-setting numbers for a number of classes due to the weather.

“Racing at Zmax has been a dream of mine just like winning Indy,” said Johnny Pluchino, the most recent winner at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis. “Our class is really coming around right now as the competition at Indy was tough all day. With JR Carr coming back out this weekend we all know we have to be on top of our game.”

The Mountain Motor Pro Stocks last visited Zmax Dragway in spring of 2019 as part of the Four-Wide Nationals. A strong field of entries will be on hand this weekend including John DeFlorian, Tommy Lee, Bill Neri, John Montecalvo, Elijah Morton, Dwayne Rice, and Tony Gillig.

Qualifying for the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals begins Friday at 5:30 and you can catch all the action live, all weekend on NHRA.tv

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.