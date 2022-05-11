Mountain Motor Pro Stock Signs Grade A Quality Energy Shots as Title Sponsor for NHRA Virginia Nationals

Mountain Motor Pro Stock makes its 2022 NHRA debut at the NHRA Virginia Nationals this weekend with Grade A Energy Shot as the presenting sponsor of the event. The 825-cubic-inch show stoppers run a limited series with the NHRA in the midst of their PDRA Extreme Pro Stock season, and Virginia Motorsports Park is the first of four stops with the NHRA.

“The opportunity for Grade A Quality Energy Shots to partner with the Mountain Motor Pro Stock Association at the NHRA Virginia Nationals to promote their brand going into Menards stores provides tremendous exposure”, stated MMPSA’s Forward Sports Marketing representative. “Fans are passionate about the Mountain Motor cars, and with this being their first NHRA race of the season we know there will be a lot of attention paid to the class and its sponsor.”

Grade A Energy Shots are premium energy products at a value price. Packed with vitamin B6 and B12, they work together to enhance mood, and brighten your day. They are not only small in size at just two (2) ounces, but small in cost as well. Grade A Energy Shots are available at Menards and many other fine retailers.

“On behalf of the members of the Mountain Motor Pro Stock Association, we are proud to represent Grade A Energy Shot at the NHRA Virginia Nationals,” said JR Carr of MMPSA. “The competition within the class is at an all-time high and we couldn’t be more excited to put on a great show for for the NHRA fans at one of the best tracks in the country, Virginia Motorsports Park.”

Mountain Motor Pro Stock cars will run an eight-car, single-elimination ladder filled with past, present and future champions like John Montecalvo, Elijah Morton, Tony Gillig and more. Qualifying for the NHRA Virginia Nationals begins on Friday, May 13 at Virginia Motorsports Park and will conclude with final eliminations on Sunday, May 15.

Tune into NHRA.tv for live coverage of the event or see www.nhra.com for Television coverage schedule.