Motorsports Professionals Prepare for Race Industry Week

The motorsports industry’s annual Race Industry Week is set to take place online from December 9-12, with industry leaders and experts from throughout the world sharing the latest business practices, trends and strategies to help racing-related businesses adapt and thrive in today’s challenging environment.

While the industry typically gathers at the Indiana Convention Center during the week of the PRI Trade Show, this year’s Race Industry Week will take place entirely online. The program will consist of live presentations from the Race Track Business Conference and the ICMS Annual Congress, followed by three days of new educational seminars from PRI Education. The focus of PRI Education is to help racing-related businesses and professionals prepare for a successful 2021.

“PRI Education will feature exclusive seminars and learning opportunities with presenters who are eager to share their expertise,” said PRI Editor Dan Schechner. “PRI’s education seminars will give attendees an unparalleled online learning experience and valuable opportunities to connect with industry leaders.”

PRI Education seminars will debut on PRI’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/PerformanceRacing, on December 10. During each premiere, attendees will be able to engage in real time with the presenter, who will be available to answer questions live. Scheduled seminars include: