Motorsports Professionals Prepare for Race Industry Week
While the industry typically gathers at the Indiana Convention Center during the week of the PRI Trade Show, this year’s Race Industry Week will take place entirely online. The program will consist of live presentations from the Race Track Business Conference and the ICMS Annual Congress, followed by three days of new educational seminars from PRI Education. The focus of PRI Education is to help racing-related businesses and professionals prepare for a successful 2021.
“PRI Education will feature exclusive seminars and learning opportunities with presenters who are eager to share their expertise,” said PRI Editor Dan Schechner. “PRI’s education seminars will give attendees an unparalleled online learning experience and valuable opportunities to connect with industry leaders.”
PRI Education seminars will debut on PRI’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/PerformanceRacing, on December 10. During each premiere, attendees will be able to engage in real time with the presenter, who will be available to answer questions live. Scheduled seminars include:
- The Road to Recovery: A Digital Marketing Game Plan for a Triumphant 2021 (speaker: Corey Perlman)
- Search Engines’ Impact on Your Performance Racing Products (speaker: Jason Dodge)
- Refine & Re-imagine Your Brand (speaker: Mike Brown)
- New Directions for Your Business in 2021 (speaker: Tom Shay)
- The Secrets Your Web Visitors Are Keeping from You (speaker: Brian Lewis)
- Five Tips To Creating An Effective Pricing Policy (speaker: Rich Barsamian)
- Renewing and Retaining Sponsors with Proof of Performance Reports (speaker: Alex Striler)
- Virtual Advantage: Lead the Pack with These Top Tips (speaker: Matt Episcopo)
Through the PRI Road Tour (PRI2020.com/RoadTour), content creators travel across the country visiting racing-related businesses over a two-month span. Millions of individuals have been reached through the resulting coverage, and new exclusive content from the PRI Road Tour will continue to be showcased during Race Industry Week.
With a focus on helping race tracks reopen and host events in the midst of the pandemic, the PRI Ambassador Program was an aggressive outreach campaign to help track operators navigate local, state and federal rules required to reopen. The campaign included legislative advocacy and representation, and ongoing education and support for track operators.
“Race Industry Week will allow us to continue to serve the industry with valuable content and information,” said Meyer. “As the environment continues to evolve, it becomes more and more important for businesses to stay up-to-date and prepare to pivot. Race Industry Week will provide businesses with knowledge, strategies and inspiration to succeed in the coming year.”
For a complete schedule of Race Industry Week, visit PerformanceRacing.com/Education, and follow Performance Racing Industry on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn, and Twitter.
