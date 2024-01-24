Motorsports Industry Veteran Chuck Spicer Joins Kalitta Motorsports as Business Development Manager

Motorsports industry veteran Chuck Spicer is the new business development manager at Kalitta Motorsports, the team announced today.

Spicer will be responsible for establishing and nurturing corporate partnerships, securing new sponsorships and contributing to Team Kalitta’s overall growth and success. Spicer’s passion for motorsports and keen understanding of the industry make him an invaluable addition to Team Kalitta.

Spicer’s Motorsports experience is extensive. He spent much of his career in the NASCAR world, enjoying long-term stints with STP Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and Iowa Speedway, and he spent four years as general manager of Falcon Sports at Bowling Green State University and Learfield Sports. Most recently, he worked in the corporate world, directing multiple motorsports sponsorships. Spicer has tremendous experience with race teams, racing facilities, media rights, and sales, as well as a deep understanding of the return on investment companies require from their sports marketing efforts.

“To say we’re thrilled to bring Chuck to Team Kalitta would be a pretty big understatement,” Team Kalitta general manager Chad Head said. “Chuck has done it all in the motorsports business, and we’re really fortunate to have him on our team. I’ve gotten to know Chuck well in the last few years, and he’s very familiar with our race team. He’ll be able to jump in and contribute immediately, and we’re very happy to be working with him.”

“Kalitta Motorsports is one of the crown jewels of NHRA Drag Racing, and I’m really looking forward to working with one of the best teams in all of motorsports,” Spicer said. “I’ve been really fortunate to work with some great people at some incredible companies in my career, but I’m very happy to join this team. We have the defending Top Fuel champion on a team with three drivers who are all NHRA champions, and our team owner is motorsports legend so we have a strong leader who knows what it takes to win. I can’t wait to start telling this team’s story.”

The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 8-10, 2024, at the Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.