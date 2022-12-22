Motorsports Industry Drives Dynamic 2022 PRI Trade Show

Connect with us

For the first time since the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show debuted in 1987, the motorsports industry’s annual business expo took place as an exclusive event just for individuals who are part of the newly formed PRI Membership. With all attendees being active PRI members, the crowd represented dedicated professionals focused on protecting and growing the motorsports industry.

In addition to packed halls and aisles bursting with the latest products, the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis hosted educational seminars, open and private meetings, networking events, advocacy activities, VIP appearances, and autograph signings throughout all three days (December 8–10) of the Show.

“The 2022 PRI Show was filled with excitement, energy, and passion,” said Jim Liaw, PRI General Manager. “The Show served as the ideal venue for PRI members to gather and advocate for the future of motorsports. The state of the industry is one of great strength!”

Exhibitor participation was up 10 percent, with more than 1,000 companies looking to connect with the tens of thousands of dedicated professionals in attendance. Industry icon Tony Stewart joined Speed Sport News’ Ralph Sheheen as guest presenter of the PRI Grand Opening Breakfast. Other key features of the Show included the Content Creation Zone; EV Performance Zone; the Track Operators, Promoters, and Sanctioning Bodies (TOPS) Lounge; and the Street Outlaws stage.

“The PRI Show is about helping businesses and professionals in the motorsports industry grow and succeed,” said Liaw. “In addition to new products and technology, the Show addresses timely topics and issues. Through the many features, attractions, and activities at the Show, members were able to access resources that are most important and valuable to them.”

Introduced in 2022, the 12-month PRI Membership includes: Complimentary entrance to the PRI Trade Show for qualified attendees; subscriptions to PRI publications filled with the latest news and information for the racing industry; and perks and discounts for motorsports-related parts, services, apparel, logistics, education/training, travel, insurance, and more.

To learn more about PRI Membership, or about the 2023 PRI Trade Show taking place December 7-9, 2023, in Indianapolis, visit PerformanceRacing.com.

