News

Motorcycles and Sleds Join WDRA Summit World Championship Chase in 2024

Published

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is expanding to accommodate motorcycle and sled competitors by adding their own class to the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series (SSDRS) program in 2024. WDRA member tracks will now be able to crown a motorcycle or sled track champion who will represent them during the WDRA Summit World Championship presented by Suncoast Performance at Montgomery International Dragway on October 24-26, 2024.

“We’ve built a strong foundation during our first season, and it’s incredible to see the growth coming into year two,” said Skooter Peaco with WDRA. “A large number of tracks have made the switch to WDRA for 2024, and a large percentage have a motorcycle or sled program already in place, while some tracks run a mixed program. We have listened to the feedback from our racers and member tracks and are excited to add this new category to our Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series, where we will ultimately crown a WDRA Summit Motorcycle World Champion.”

Every racer that qualifies for the WDRA Summit World Championship presented by Suncoast Performance will have the opportunity to compete in a Free Friday $5K gamblers race for their respective class (Box, No Box, Sportsman, Junior Dragster, and Motorcycle) in addition to receiving tow money to help with travel expenses. The talented racer who earns the 2024 WDRA Summit Motorcycle World Champion title will also earn $5,000 cash, the coveted WDRA Rod trophy, and a WDRA Champion Card redeemable during the 2025 season. 

Competitors can get a jump start on their winning season by registering for the 2024 Sportsman Drag Racing Series through the online WDRA licensing system at www.racewdra.com/license. Racers must complete their SSDRS registration to start accumulating points for their track’s SSDRS championship, so we encourage drivers to sign up before their first points race. Summit Bracket Finals main event winners who obtain their SSDRS registration by July 1, 2024, will also be eligible to compete during the Summit World Championship event. For membership questions, please contact Donna Harper at [email protected].

In addition to the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series program and excess insurance coverage, there are various exclusive benefits and discounts for WDRA members to take advantage of. So far, WDRA Racer Benefit partners include the Summit Racing Equipment Pro Shop, Alliance Racewear, Technocraft Cabinets, Roy Hill’s Drag Racing School, and One Sky Media Webmasters.

