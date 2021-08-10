MotorcycleMania Breaking Out in Eddyville

Eddyville Raceway Park will experience a severe outbreak of MotorcycleMania when the Trick-Tools sponsored event spreads through the Eddyville pits on August 13-15. Two full days of intense motorcycle drag racing is the prognosis, and the only known cure is to attend as either a racer or fan.

What makes this event extra manic is that all classes will qualify and eliminate on each day—that’s two full races in one weekend! “Makes it worth the drive for people,” said Trick-Tools’ boss Bruce Van Sant. “It’s something we racers don’t get to do very often, but it’s pretty common at Eddyville.”

ADVERTISEMENT



A major highlight is Iowa’s first staging of the hottest motorcycle drag racing class in the country—Grothus Dragbikes Pro Ultra 4.60. The best 4.60 racers in the nation will be hustling nitrous-huffing or turbocharged two wheel beasts to the eighth mile stripe in the world’s quickest motorcycle index class. $2000 to win, $800 runner-up, $200 semis, $200 entry, all run, laddered by qualifying—EACH DAY!

Schnitz Racing Top Gas 5.10 index, BB Racing Super Comp 5.60 index, Certified Auto Sales Super Gas 6.00 index, The Cycle Shop Outlaw No Bar will all pay $1000 to win, $400 runner-up, $100 semis for $100 entry. All run fields, laddered by qualifying—EACH DAY!

The Cycle Shop Outlaw No Bar is heads-up, no wheelie bar, anything goes.

Rally at the Valley Hi-Roller Box/No-Box Bracket class will pay $2000 to win, $800 runner-up, $200 semis. $100 entry with $40 buybacks after first round. Box/No-Box paired separately until one class runs down to one.

Low Roller No-Box bracket class (AKA Street ET) pays back 80% of entry fees ($50 entry with $20 buy backs). No wheelie bars and no delay boxes

C&S Speed Shop V-Twin Ultra Bagger pays $1200 to win.

Cornbelt Dragbike Association V-Twin Pro Bagger pays $1000 to win.

Cornbelt Dragbike Association V-Twin Street Bagger pays $750 to win.

And again…it can’t be emphasized enough…all of these classes qualify and race each day!

Eddyville owner Gerald Kramer is not just fond of two complete days of racing on one weekend, he’s also partial to two wheeled racing. “Gerald is an ex-motorcycle guy and loves motorcycle racing,” noted Van Sant. “He went down to Valdosta with us last fall when we won the 4.60 race down there, and he was so excited about 4.60 racing. He said ‘We’ve got to have a 4.60 race at Eddyville!’

“So here we are, and it looks like we’re gonna have a pretty good turnout. I’m excited to see the guys coming up from the South to the Midwest and it should be a fun time.”

Hell yes it will! Expect to see drag racing studs Chase Van Sant, Chad Otts, Matt Smith, Broderick “Hollywood” Jackson, Mantez Thompson, Jeff “Fast Times” Jones, Chase Morris, Brunson Grothus, Dan McCarten, Turtle Cole, Brevin Bond, Kenny Schwartz, Greg Mallett, Don Chavous, Tom Ewig, Bobby Brown, Patrick Kerr, Louis Brown, Curtis Winston, Terence Washington, Joe and Tom Klemme, Mika and Courtney Wheeler, and many more.

The track is definitely fast. A recent Nitro Chaos event saw Scotty Palmer run a 3.21 at 265 mph on the eighth mile track in his Top Fuel dragster.

So trailer-up and make the easy drive to Iowa for two full days of MotorcycleMania!

Contact Kelly Hefner (kbhefner@gmail.com) for V-twin class details or Eddyville track manager Gerald Kramer (eddyvilleraceway@hotmail.com)

Friday test n tune 6:30-9:30, gates open at 5:00pm.

Saturday gates open at 10:00am, qualifying/time trials at 1:00pm.

Sunday gates open at 8:00am, qualifying/time trials at 9:00am.

Eddyville Raceway Park is thrilled to host the biggest motorcycle-only drag race in this part of the country in a long time, and you gotta be there!

MotorcycleMania thanks Trick-Tools, Grothus Dragbikes, Schnitz Racing, BB Racing, Certified Auto Sales, The Cycle Shop, C&S Speed Shop, Cornbelt Dragbike Association, and Eddyville Raceway Park.

Comments