Moser Engineering Signs 3-Year Deal With Fling Race Series for Title Rights of Spring Fling Million

The Fling Race Series will enter a multi-year partnership in 2023 with Moser Engineering assuming the title rights of the Spring Fling Million long held at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.

The franchise’s largest event, boasting a minimum guaranteed payout of $250,000 with a progressive payout structure climbing to as high as $1,000,000 based on car count, will return on April 4-8, 2023. For the first time in seven years the high-stakes bracket race will assume new branding as the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries.

“We are excited to enter a new era of the Flings Race Series with Moser Engineering,” said promoter Peter Biondo. “For decades Moser has been all-in when it comes to supporting sportsman racers. The coolest part is that you can also catch the Moser family in the staging lanes at big buck bracket races. They know what it takes to build products that win races.”

Moser Engineering has been here across five decades of racing and has been operated by three generations of the Moser family. Moser Engineering continues to offer the quickest turnaround on high-performance aftermarket components from custom alloy axles to complete rear-end assemblies including brakes and suspension parts that continue to be manufactured here in the USA.

“We have been impressed with the quality of races Peter and his team have put on year after year,” said Rob Moser. “We just decided that we wanted to become more deeply involved with the Fling series after seeing the growth and professionalism of these events firsthand as racers. So, with signing this deal we are looking forward to help grow the Fling events even bigger while also helping grow this sport we all enjoy so much.”

“After seeing record-high attendance of 674 entries to close out our 2022 season at Bristol, we are excited to continue the momentum into the Spring Fling Million in April and make it our biggest Spring Fling Million payday ever,” said Biondo. “Aligning ourselves with Moser Engineering will help get us there.”

The 2023 Fling tour will fire up with the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million April 4-8 at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NV followed by the Spring Fling at GALOT Motorsports Park, NC the week of April 25-29. The second half of the season includes the Summer Fling at National Trail Raceway, OH September 6-10 and will conclude with the Fall Fling at Bristol Dragway, TN September 26-30.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Vegas” to 74121 for event updates.

