Moser Engineering Purchases GearFX From Holley Performance Brands

Moser Engineering, a leader in the aftermarket driveline industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GearFX Driveline’s assets from Holley Performance Brands. We are currently in the process of relocating GearFX assets to our facilities in Portland, Indiana and coordinating with GearFX suppliers to ensure fast order processing for our new GearFX customers.

Rob Moser, Owner of Moser Engineering, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome the GearFX line of products into the Moser Engineering family. Our goal is to continually expand and improve our line of driveline products for the aftermarket marketplace.

This acquisition allows us to ensure that the 9-inch housing centers we sell will continue to be produced in the USA. By combining our sales, manufacturing, and engineering expertise with an already great product line, we will further distance ourselves from the competition. Moser Engineering is known for delivering custom driveline products quicker than anyone else in the industry, and we will apply this expertise to GearFX products right away.”

Moser Engineering is working closely with the team at Holley, to ensure a smooth transition. We are committed to maintaining the continuity of GearFX’s business and communication with all of our new valued dealers, retail customers, and friends during this time.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email Moser Engineering at [email protected] or call us at 260-726-6689.

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024.