Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Moser Engineering Purchases GearFX From Holley Performance Brands

Published

Moser Engineering, a leader in the aftermarket driveline industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GearFX Driveline’s assets from Holley Performance Brands. We are currently in the process of relocating GearFX assets to our facilities in Portland, Indiana and coordinating with GearFX suppliers to ensure fast order processing for our new GearFX customers.

Rob Moser, Owner of Moser Engineering, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome the GearFX line of products into the Moser Engineering family. Our goal is to continually expand and improve our line of driveline products for the aftermarket marketplace.

This acquisition allows us to ensure that the 9-inch housing centers we sell will continue to be produced in the USA. By combining our sales, manufacturing, and engineering expertise with an already great product line, we will further distance ourselves from the competition. Moser Engineering is known for delivering custom driveline products quicker than anyone else in the industry, and we will apply this expertise to GearFX products right away.”

Moser Engineering is working closely with the team at Holley, to ensure a smooth transition. We are committed to maintaining the continuity of GearFX’s business and communication with all of our new valued dealers, retail customers, and friends during this time.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email Moser Engineering at [email protected] or call us at 260-726-6689.

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.