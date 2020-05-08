Moroso’s New Coolant Expansion Tank Replaces Stock Plastic Tanks

Moroso introduces Part No. 63852, a fabricated aluminum Coolant Expansion Tank for Ford F-150 (2.7, 3.5, 5.0) ‘15-’UP & Raptor ‘17-’UP. This tank is a direct bolt-in replacement for the stock plastic tank. The tank is fabricated from aluminum for strength, the factory plastic tanks fail, turn yellow after repeated high heat situations. Features a billet aluminum radiator neck that accepts the factory cap. Can be polished, chromed, painted, powder coated or left as is for a race look.