Moroso Offers New Two-Stage Tri-Lobe External Oil Pump

Moroso introduces Part No. 22342, a Two Stage Tri-Lobe External Oil Pump with a Fuel Pump Drive and a Driver’s/Left Side Door Car Style Bracket. An expansion to Moroso’s popular line of external oil pumps. This pump gives you the option of scavenging oil from the oil pan with one stage and using the second stage to scavenge oil from turbos, superchargers or areas that require oil to be scavenged. Pump has a 1.800 spur gear pressure section based off Moroso’s billet wet sump pump design. Pump weighs almost half of gerotor pumps and takes up to 40% less power to drive. The pump has an external bypass for ease of adjustment and is included with three different pressure range springs. External pumps eliminate the camshaft loads that occur with an internal pump and run cooler than internal pumps. Rear 3/8″ hex fuel pump drive with 1:1 ratio that accepts the popular 1.450 ID, 3 bolt, fuel pump swivel clamps.

Find more info at Moroso.com.