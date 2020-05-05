Moroso Introduces New Drag Race Baffled Oil Pan for Mustangs

Moroso introduces Part No. 20577, a Drag Race Baffled Oil Pan for Mustang ‘79-’93 and other Fox-body chassis with a 5.0 Coyote/5.2 Voodoo swap using BBK or American Racing Headers. This 7.5-quart capacity aluminum oil pan has a billet aluminum rail. Has a Drag Race proven trap door assembly and anti-slosh baffle that keeps oil contained in the oil pump pickup area during acceleration and de-acceleration. Designed to be used with the 5.0 “Coyote”/5.2 “Voodoo” factory windage tray/gasket. Feature 1/2″ NPT fitting for supercharger drain back, 1/2″ NPT fitting for oil temperature sender and a 20 mm fitting for the factory oil level sensor.