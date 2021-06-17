Mopar Names DSR Performance as Distributor of Officially Licensed Engine Parts for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Paks

Mopar has named Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Performance as the supplier of officially licensed engine components for the 2015 and 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

The Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is the limited-production, purpose-built muscle car for grassroots and professional drag racers competing in events sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA). The quickest, fastest and most powerful Drag Pak ever built made its on-track debut this past March with a 7-second quarter-mile run at the NHRA Gatornationals in the Sportsman’s Factory Stock Showdown (FSS) class with DSR pilot Leah Pruett at the helm.

The new DSR Performance online catalog offers engine components for the supercharged 354-cubic-inch Gen-III HEMI V-8 engine that powers both the 2021 model year and previous-generation (2015) Drag Pak.

“These purpose-built Mopar performance parts are specifically designed and engineered for the Drag Pak,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “In expanding our relationship with DSR, we’re providing our sportsman racers and loyal performance enthusiasts with all of the best performing engine parts needed to succeed on the dragstrip.”

The licensing agreement is the latest step forward in the evolution of an existing partnership that began in 1971 and was formalized in 2003 between Mopar, Dodge//SRT and Don Schumacher Racing, the winningest organization in NHRA history. That relationship has yielded 14 NHRA world championships and 279 event wins, including three Factory Stock Showdown wins and a world championship in 2018 with Pruett aboard the third-generation Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

“DSR has enjoyed an extremely successful partnership with Mopar and Dodge//SRT for more than 20 years now, and for me personally, our relationship extends back five decades,” said Don Schumacher, owner of DSR. “Our partnership is always evolving and to now expand into this new venture where we are the official distributors of licensed Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak components is something we’re quite proud of. We can’t wait to offer this additional level of support to the Drag Pak community of racers and enthusiasts.”

The complete catalog of more than 20 individual parts, along with pricing, is available via the DSR Performance Parts online shop at dsr.parts/collections/dragpak. Among the offerings now available to order:

Aluminum race blocks and rebuild kits

Cylinder head assembly and hardware

Camshaft

Rotating assembly parts including cranks, bolts, rods and pistons

Valve train and intake valves

Various (tensioner, supercharger and idler) pulleys

Oil pan assembly

In addition to the online shop, DSR Performance offers on-site support and tuning consulting services to Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak owners and teams at all NHRA national events.

