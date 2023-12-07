Mooresville Dragway Moves to WDRA Sanction in 2024

Mooresville Dragway has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and becomes the seventh track to join the thriving WDRA member track family within the last three weeks.

With a rich history dating back to the 1960s, the former NHRA-sanctioned North Carolina facility was purchased by Eric Yost and Robert Buker ahead of the 2023 race season. As both a racer and a chassis builder, Yost understands each side of the equation when it comes to a successful racing program. His drag racing and street performance shop, Customs by Bigun, is also located in Mooresville and has produced championship-claiming customers in multiple notable events and drag-and-drive races.

“We welcome Eric, Robert, and the Mooresville team to the WDRA family,” said Josh Peake with WDRA. “Eric has a high business acumen and decades of proven business success in our industry, which will be a great benefit to the Alliance. His passion for our sport is obvious and we are looking forward to having him work with the six other tracks in our Carolina member track family.”

Neighboring the nearby motorsports mecca of Charlotte, racers and fans throughout the region are encouraged to experience a variety of events held at Mooresville Dragway. From gassers and gear jammers to no prep and grudge racing on the eighth-mile surface, there is certainly a style of racing that makes everyone eager to return. The welcoming atmosphere around drag racing is a vital element in the decision-making process, according to Mooresville’s owner and operator.

“I’m happy to join an organization that feels like a family more than a sanctioning body. It’s a place where my racers feel at home,” explained Eric Yost. “My racers are wanting to be a part of the new organization to get that family environment. The WDRA is going to look after my racers, as opposed to looking past them.”

Mooresville Dragway has now joined an alliance of member tracks that prosper from an assortment of exclusive benefits and track discounts available to WDRA members and facilities. In addition to hosting a WDRA Race for the Rod event, a team of Mooresville racers will be invited to compete during the WDRA Summit Southeast Bracket Finals contested at Union County Dragway in October. Their racers will also participate in the $250,000 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series which concludes with the Summit World Championship event at Montgomery International Dragway.