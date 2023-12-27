Momentum Builds as Nitro Motorsports Park Joins the WDRA

Nitro Motorsports Park has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) to become the tenth new facility to join the WDRA member track network. The WDRA continues to expand its relationship with racers across the border as Nitro Motorsports Park marks the eighth WDRA-sanctioned racetrack throughout five Canadian provinces.

Previously sanctioned by IHRA, the quarter-mile dragstrip located ten miles north of Prince George, British Columbia, is an example of what people can do when motivated by their passion for the sport. Originally named North Central Motorsports Park, the 138-acre facility was opened in 1978 under private ownership. In 2015, a group of individuals banded together to create a non-profit group called the Northern Interior Time Racing Organization (NITRO). Their sole purpose was to protect the future of the racetrack and ensure it would never become extinct or turn into a subdivision, so they purchased the facility and continue to manage it to this day.

“We love what NITRO has done in terms of securing the future of drag racing in Western Canada, and how their views and values line up with WDRA’s mission,” said Frank Kohutek with the WDRA. “The passion and commitment to our sport from the team that runs Nitro is second to none. These folks all have full-time careers in other industries but come together and work as a team in their spare time to ensure Nitro Motorsports Park is around for generations of drag racing fans to enjoy. It is awesome to see what they have accomplished, and we are honored to help them grow and be a part of their journey.”

The picturesque Nitro Motorsports Park can entertain both horsepower junkies and nature enthusiasts with a combination of tracks and activities. The facility features drag racing on Rolling Mix Concrete Raceway, a motocross track, a mud bog pit, as well as a stocked fishing pond with beach access. Spectator and racer conveniences include concessions, an onsite motorhome dump station with water-filling accommodations, and arguably the finest permanent restrooms at any motorsport facility in North America.

“The NITRO executives are excited about working with the WDRA, and looking forward to seeing what their fresh perspective on drag racing will bring to our region,” said NITRO’s Andy Closkey. “It brings us great pride to be joining this fast-growing network of facilities, and we look forward to someday being part of a Canadian-only team finals format. Thank you to Frank and the whole WDRA team for working with all of us.”

Nitro Motorsports Park will now participate in the $250,000 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series, host a WDRA Race for The Rod event, and enjoy an exclusive assortment of benefits and discounts provided to WDRA members and racetracks. At the end of the season, Nitro racers will get the opportunity to compete at Montgomery International Dragway for the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Championship.