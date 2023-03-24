Modern Warriors Presents Legends Nitro Funny Cars at Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

The thrilling, nitro-burning machines of Legends Nitro Funny Cars will do battle at the renamed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip at the 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 30-April 2 to complement the array of action at the iconic NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event. The Legends Nitro Funny Cars portion of the event will be presented by Modern Warriors “Your Tactical Specialist,” a Utah-based premier tactical company.

“We are privileged to bring Modern Warriors aboard for the second round of Legends Nitro Funny Cars,” said Legends Nitro Funny Cars co-organizer Bill Windham. “The Winternationals is a storied event that everyone is excited about being part of. Funny Car racing has such a rich history at Southern California tracks that it makes sense to connect the fans with these cars that have different body styles and a rules package that brings it back to that era.”

Joining presenting event sponsor Modern Warriors in support of the nine-race Legends Nitro Funny Cars series are associate sponsors Red Line Synthetic Oil, CP-Carrillo, LocaliQ, Mas Por Favor, La Neta, and Mufflers & More AZ.

“With their successful showcase in 2022, we are excited to be part of this year’s events and look forward to the adrenaline thrill of the throwback Nitro Funny Cars,” said Todd Vowell, owner of Modern Warriors. “Muscle cars and drag races have always been a passion of mine, and what better way to enjoy this passion than by teaming up with the guys at Legends Nitro Funny Car.”

Competitors flock to the grand stage of In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip with points leader Bobby Cottrell carrying momentum from his win at the March Meet at Famoso Raceway. The driver of Bucky Austin’s ’69 Camaro is undefeated in Legends Nitro Funny Car competition thus far, having won the showcase event at the NHRA Nevada Nationals last October in addition to the March Meet. He’ll face stiff competition from recent finalists Billy Morris in the Problem Child Camaro and Tim Boychuk in the Happy Hour Trans Am among a field of other fast and capable drivers.

“This class has something for everybody when it comes to heads-up competition, aesthetics, showmanship, and personalities,” added Windham. “It’s great to give them the platform of a race the magnitude of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals with so many enthusiastic race fans in attendance and watching on FOX Sports and NHRA.tv.”

To learn more about Legends Nitro Funny Cars presented by Modern Warriors “Your Tactical Specialist,” visit www.LegendsNitroFunnyCars.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @Legendsnitrofunnycars. Visit www.ModernWarriors.com “Your Tactical Specialist” to see their line of tactical gear and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @modern.warriors.