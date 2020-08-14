Modern Racing Named Presenting Sponsor of PDRA DragWars

Modern Racing, a one-stop-shop for motorsports electronics, wiring and fabrication services, has been named the presenting sponsor of the penultimate race on the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) 2020 No Warning Labels Tour. PDRA DragWars presented by Modern Racing will take place Oct. 8-10 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

“Modern Racing has been a fixture in the PDRA pits since the beginning,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “From tuning cars for our competitors to providing on-site technical support through their trailer on the midway, Modern Racing is a big part of the PDRA family. We’re proud to have them on board as the presenting sponsor of our fifth of six races.”

Originally formed as a solo venture by Elkes in 2006, Modern Racing is now a full-service motorsports electronics, wiring and fabrication shop located in Mooresville, N.C. Modern Racing stocks a variety of products from industry-leading manufacturers and has a staff of talented fabricators and wiring and electronics experts able to provide service at Modern’s multi-bay facility in Mooresville.

“PDRA is our home,” Elkes said. “As we expand our product line, we’re excited to remain an important figure in PDRA through sponsorship and racer support.”

Modern Racing was originally set to be the presenting sponsor of the Mid-Atlantic Showdown at Virginia Motorsports Park, which was cancelled then added back to the PDRA schedule over the course of multiple schedule changes tied to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“We couldn’t be more thankful to have sponsors who are willing to stick by our side through the challenges we’ve faced this season,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “The PDRA team is doing everything we can to get a true championship season in, and we couldn’t do that without the flexibility and understanding from our racers, our track partners, and of course, our sponsors.”

For more information and to buy tickets for PDRA DragWars presented by Modern Racing at GALOT Motorsports Park, visit www.PDRA660.com.

