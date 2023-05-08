Connect with us

Mo Hall Throws Down Stunning 3.65-Second Blast in Pro 275 Corvette

Small-tire drag racing frontrunner Mo Hall threw down the gauntlet at Cecil County Dragway over the weekend with a stunning 3.655-second, 202.70 mph blast in his nitrous oxide-injected Pro 275 Corvette.

