M&M Transmission Takes Over as New Title Sponsor of PDRA Pro 632

M&M Transmission, owned by Pro Mod driver and radial standout Mark Micke, will serve as the new class sponsor for the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) Pro 632 class, series officials announced ahead of the series’ 10th season.

Pro 632 features big-tire doorslammers running either naturally aspirated or nitrous oxide-aided combinations.

“Mark, Damon, Troy, and the entire M&M Transmission team have been long-time supporters of not only the PDRA series, but also the racers in the parking lot,” said PDRA Race Director Tyler Crossnoe. “From on-location service and emergency repair to championship-winning products, M&M Transmission continues a winning résumé with the PDRA with the new increased support level by title sponsoring Pro 632 this season.”

Founded by Micke in 1996, M&M Transmission is based out of Jefferson City, Missouri. The team specializes in Turbo 400-based automatic racing transmissions, as well as building custom torque converters and shifters.

“Anything hardcore drag racing that involves anything in the driveline, we’re a huge part of that,” said Micke. “A lot of teams have won a lot of championships with all of our people.”

Despite being widely known in the worlds of radial and Pro Mod racing, Micke says he has been a big fan of Pro 632 for many years. When PDRA officials approached him about filling a sponsorship void for the class this season, Micke jumped at the opportunity.

“We’ve got a bunch of customers that run that class,” Micke said. “Last year, Amber Franklin – one of our customers – won the championship. It just worked out. We had a little extra money to throw at it and help keep the class going, and hopefully keep it thriving.”

The sponsorship continues the strong relationship that Micke has built with everyone in the PDRA organization, especially with Crossnoe and series owners Tommy and Judy Franklin.

“I’ve known Tyler forever, and he’s always been a good friend,” said Micke. “We’ve always tried to support Tyler because he does really good stuff with everything he’s a part of. And the Franklins, they’re just awesome people. They really care about their series, and they really care about their racers.

“Everybody over at PDRA is awesome,” continued Micke. “I’ve dealt with a lot of people, a lot of series over the years, and it seems like the PDRA people are all super nice, and very accommodating – whatever you need, they make it happen. I love going to PDRA races, supporting them, and just hanging out. It’s a really cool atmosphere. It’s like a big family, the whole group over there.”

The Pro 632 class will compete at all eight PDRA races this season, as well as the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars event in July.

The 2023 PDRA season will begin at the Summit Racing Equipment PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech, March 30-April 1 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.