Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

M&M Transmission Partners with Harts Turbo, Wins Big at U.S. Street Nationals

Published

M&M Transmission recently partnered with Harts Turbo on its Pro Modified drag racing program and captured a huge victory in Outlaw Pro Mod at the 2024 US Street Nationals as a result.

After the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis in December of 2023, M&M’s owner and founder, Mark Micke met with the Harts Turbo team to discuss the possibility of collaborating on both business and racing, and the result was an affirmative

agreement to move forward; a division of Harts Diesel & Machine, family-owned Harts Turbo has been focusing on gasoline, street-to-strip turbocharger applications since 2020.

Harts Turbo supplied a pair of 98mm billet 98/113 H4 turbochargers to provide plenty of boost for M&M’s flagship shop car, a Mayberry Motorsports-built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro powered by a Pro Line Racing Hemi engine and featuring one of M&M’s famous three-speed Turbo 400 lockup transmissions. M&M and Harts immediately began testing with an emphasis on research and development to not only improve the Camaro’s performance but also the overall Pro Mod-specific product line for Harts Turbo.

Just a few short weeks later, the partnership produced impressive tangible results when Micke headed to Florida for the U.S. Street Nationals Presented by M&M Transmission at Bradenton Motorsports Park over the weekend of January 26-28, 2024.

Micke dominated the entire event from start to finish. In qualifying, he immediately put the eighth-mile Outlaw Pro Mod category on notice as he rocketed to the number one spot with a blistering 3.579 at 221.02 mph run and simultaneously set the top speed for the group of nearly forty drivers. As the only driver to have broken into the 3.5-second zone, Micke held a strong advantage going into eliminations with his Harts turbocharged Camaro.

With flawless performance from both man and machine and incredible consistency on each run, Micke expertly piloted his Pro Mod through five rounds of cutthroat competition. After a final blast of 3.609 seconds at 222.84 mph over Ken Quartuccio Jr. in the opposing lane, Micke took his well-deserved trip to the winner’s circle and collected a massive purse of $32,000 for his efforts.

“Working with Harts’ owner Dustin Hart, Roger Conley, and the rest of the team has made a huge improvement in our program,” said Micke. “Racing for the first time with Harts’ support and with their turbos, we qualified number one and won one of the biggest races of the year… it shows just how killer their turbos are!”

“We are very proud and excited to partner with Mark Micke and M&M Transmission,” added Hart. “If the 2024 US Street Nationals performance is any indicator of what’s to come, hold on!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To learn more about M&M Transmission or to order, visit MandMtransmission.com or call (573) 636-4136. For information on Harts Turbo, visit HartsTurbo.com or call (660) 248-2662.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.