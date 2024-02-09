M&M Transmission Partners with Harts Turbo, Wins Big at U.S. Street Nationals

M&M Transmission recently partnered with Harts Turbo on its Pro Modified drag racing program and captured a huge victory in Outlaw Pro Mod at the 2024 US Street Nationals as a result.

After the Performance Racing Industry Show in Indianapolis in December of 2023, M&M’s owner and founder, Mark Micke met with the Harts Turbo team to discuss the possibility of collaborating on both business and racing, and the result was an affirmative

agreement to move forward; a division of Harts Diesel & Machine, family-owned Harts Turbo has been focusing on gasoline, street-to-strip turbocharger applications since 2020.

Harts Turbo supplied a pair of 98mm billet 98/113 H4 turbochargers to provide plenty of boost for M&M’s flagship shop car, a Mayberry Motorsports-built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro powered by a Pro Line Racing Hemi engine and featuring one of M&M’s famous three-speed Turbo 400 lockup transmissions. M&M and Harts immediately began testing with an emphasis on research and development to not only improve the Camaro’s performance but also the overall Pro Mod-specific product line for Harts Turbo.

Just a few short weeks later, the partnership produced impressive tangible results when Micke headed to Florida for the U.S. Street Nationals Presented by M&M Transmission at Bradenton Motorsports Park over the weekend of January 26-28, 2024.

Micke dominated the entire event from start to finish. In qualifying, he immediately put the eighth-mile Outlaw Pro Mod category on notice as he rocketed to the number one spot with a blistering 3.579 at 221.02 mph run and simultaneously set the top speed for the group of nearly forty drivers. As the only driver to have broken into the 3.5-second zone, Micke held a strong advantage going into eliminations with his Harts turbocharged Camaro.

With flawless performance from both man and machine and incredible consistency on each run, Micke expertly piloted his Pro Mod through five rounds of cutthroat competition. After a final blast of 3.609 seconds at 222.84 mph over Ken Quartuccio Jr. in the opposing lane, Micke took his well-deserved trip to the winner’s circle and collected a massive purse of $32,000 for his efforts.

“Working with Harts’ owner Dustin Hart, Roger Conley, and the rest of the team has made a huge improvement in our program,” said Micke. “Racing for the first time with Harts’ support and with their turbos, we qualified number one and won one of the biggest races of the year… it shows just how killer their turbos are!”

“We are very proud and excited to partner with Mark Micke and M&M Transmission,” added Hart. “If the 2024 US Street Nationals performance is any indicator of what’s to come, hold on!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To learn more about M&M Transmission or to order, visit MandMtransmission.com or call (573) 636-4136. For information on Harts Turbo, visit HartsTurbo.com or call (660) 248-2662.