Mitutoyo and NHRA Announce Strategic Partnership

Mitutoyo America Corporation and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced a strategic partnership for the 2027-2029 racing seasons, bringing together two organizations with a shared commitment to precision measurement, performance and education. Under the agreement, Mitutoyo will serve as the Official Precision Measurement Partner of NHRA, creating new opportunities to connect precision measurement with the people and communities that make drag racing possible.

In drag racing, where performance depends on countless mechanical components working together under extreme conditions, precision measurement plays an essential role in manufacturing quality and component reliability. From inspecting critical dimensions to verifying tolerances, accurate measurement helps manufacturers understand how parts are made and how consistently they perform. Through this partnership, Mitutoyo aims to expand awareness of these practices while supporting the long-term pursuit of safer, more consistent drag racing.

“Precision measurement has always been about something greater than the instrument itself. It is about helping people make better products, understand their work and build confidence in what they create,” said Matt Dye, president of Mitutoyo America Corporation. “NHRA gives us an extraordinary opportunity to bring that message to life. We want to share our knowledge, inspire curiosity and help people understand how education and precision measurement contribute to quality, reliability and, ultimately, safety.”

The Mitutoyo philosophy dates back to 1934, when Dr. Yehan Numata founded the company in Japan with a vision to make accurate precision measuring instruments accessible to manufacturers while contributing to the well-being of society. More than 90 years later, that founding philosophy continues to guide Mitutoyo through advancements in measurement technology, calibration services, technical training and educational resources.

The NHRA partnership offers a new setting for that mission. Mitutoyo plans to engage racing fans, students, skilled tradespeople and manufacturing professionals through educational experiences that connect the excitement of drag racing with the precision measurement required to manufacture its components. By making precision measurement more approachable and demonstrating its practical applications, the company hopes to encourage greater interest in metrology, engineering and technical careers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mitutoyo to the NHRA family as our Official Precision Measurement Partner. Precision, accuracy and innovation are critical elements of drag racing, and Mitutoyo has built an outstanding reputation as a global leader in precision measurement technology,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said.

“NHRA racing showcases an incredible combination of engineering and competition, and bringing Mitutoyo into the NHRA community creates an exciting opportunity to highlight the technical expertise that is so prevalent in our sport. It’s a great way to showcase the importance of precision measurement, and we look forward to building a partnership connecting NHRA drag racing and Mitutoyo’s engineering and manufacturing for years to come.”

Beyond the racetrack, the partnership connects two established networks with opportunities to expand each other’s reach. NHRA offers Mitutoyo access to racing teams, manufacturers, corporate partners and fans who depend on precision measurement and performance. In turn, Mitutoyo brings the strength of a global brand and longstanding relationships throughout international manufacturing, creating opportunities to introduce NHRA drag racing to customers and industry professionals around the world. Together, the organizations can build connections across industries and borders, broadening awareness of both precision measurement and the sport.

“NHRA brings together communities that have a natural connection to manufacturing, whether they work in the industry professionally or simply enjoy building, repairing and understanding how things work,” said Allen, director of growth and market development at Mitutoyo America Corporation. “This partnership gives us a platform to build relationships, increase awareness of the Mitutoyo brand and demonstrate the value of precision measurement to audiences we may not reach through traditional manufacturing channels.”

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The partnership also comes as NHRA prepares for expanded national media exposure in 2027 through new agreements with FOX Sports, The CW Network and FloSports. The agreements are expected to extend NHRA’s total media reach to more than 125 million households, creating additional opportunities to introduce motorsports to new audiences. Mitutoyo congratulates NHRA on this milestone and looks forward to supporting the organization’s continued growth.

As the partnership begins in 2027, Mitutoyo and NHRA will work together to develop opportunities for education, community engagement and industry collaboration. Their shared ambition is to demonstrate that the pursuit of precision measurement extends beyond manufacturing facilities and into the sport, the people and the future of drag racing.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2027 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on November 5, 2026.