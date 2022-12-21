Million Dollar Drag Race Relocates to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

Next season there will be a million exciting reasons to visit the Midwest, as World Wide Technology Raceway becomes the new venue for the 28th Annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023.

Folk Promotions combed through countless racetracks in search of a hosting facility that would not only continue their long-running tradition but also elevate the racer experience to the highest standards. Co-promoter Jennifer Folk explains, “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave the south, and we are extremely thankful for all the racers, sponsors, staff, and local spectators who have added to the Million’s success throughout the years. But we are also very excited about our future in St. Louis.”

Folk continues, “World Wide Technology Raceway certainly checked all the boxes for us when looking for a new venue. It’s a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility with all-asphalt parking, a fiber optic Compulink timing system, and hard-working staff. Not to mention the average temperatures for the event dates show 80-degree highs and lows of around 60 degrees, which makes perfect weather for racing.”

World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Chris Blair chimes in, “The Folk family have done a tremendous job of not only growing this incredible event but also carrying on the legacy that was established by my friend, George Howard, in 1996. We are honored that they have selected World Wide Technology Raceway and the St. Louis region for the next chapter of this amazing story.”

“One of our goals at WWTR is to always host major events that appeal to a wide range of racing interests,” continued Blair. “As the only track on the planet to host NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA, and Formula Drift, as well as the largest NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event of the season, our priority is to include multiple eye-catching events throughout the 2023 season. When it comes to promotional partners and big money bracket races, there’s only one MILLION.”

Aside from competing for numerous profitable payouts, drivers and their families can make the most of their week at The Million Dollar Drag Race by enjoying a local multitude of places of interest. World Wide Technology Raceway boasts views of The Gateway Arch and is mere minutes from all the action in downtown St. Louis. Nearby attractions include the NASCAR track, Gateway Kartplex, casinos, world-class restaurants, Kemp Auto Museum, Gateway National Golf Course, Anheuser-Busch brewery, Six Flags amusement park, and more! For those drivers with a racecar waiting for them at the track, the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is only 25 minutes away.

Mark your calendars now for the 28th Annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on September 12-16, 2023. Arrange your schedule and show up early to make the most of your trip to St. Louis or plan to stay late and spend your winnings. Either way, you don’t want to miss this!