Millican, Tasca, Glenn Race to Provisional No. 1 Spots in Thursday Qualifying at Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout

Top Fuel veteran Clay Millican laid down a 3.688-second, 336.49 MPH blast in his “Cleetus McFarland”-themed Jacob Construction/Parts Plus Top Fuel dragster to end Thursday qualifying as the provisional No. 1 qualifier at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Funny Car world championship contender Bob Tasca III took the provisional top spot in Funny Car, and Dallas Glenn drove to the provisional No. 1 spot in Pro Stock. The professional classes will get three more qualifying sessions on Friday before racing for more than $1.3 million in prize money on Saturday.

The PRO Superstar Shootout also saw two qualifying sessions in the sportsman classes: FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Super Stock, and Stock Eliminator. The provisional low qualifiers in those classes are Jacky Bennett in Top Sportsman, Troy Huntzberry in Super Stock, and Jason Line in Stock Eliminator.

TOP FUEL

Clay Millican, who won at Bradenton as a sportsman racer in the late 1990s, made a statement in Thursday evening’s lone qualifying session when he laid down a 3.688 at 336.49 to take the provisional No. 1 spot by speed. He was one of three drivers who raced into the 3.60-second zone, with several other drivers running in the 3.70s at over 330 MPH.

“That sure was a great way to start a race with a quarter-million dollars on the line,” said Millican, who raced against YouTuber Cleetus McFarland and his turbocharged “Ruby” Corvette during Wednesday testing. “I did so much screaming and yelling yesterday I lost my voice. But Saturday night, if I get that 250 grand, I will figure out how to scream by Saturday night if that that comes true.”

Mike Salinas qualified No. 2 with a 3.688 at 328.86 in his Scrappers Racing Top Fuel dragster. Eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher is third in his Leatherwood Distillery dragster with a 3.696 at 330.96.

FUNNY CAR

Bob Tasca III, one of the PRO members involved in the planning of the PRO Superstar Shootout, got a moment in the spotlight Thursday night after recording a 3.84 at 339.87 in his PPG ’19 Ford Mustang to take the provisional No. 1 position. His speed matched the national MPH record in the class, providing Tasca and his team with a burst of enthusiasm going into Friday’s three qualifying sessions.

“We are thrilled to have this PPG Shelby Mustang No. 1 after the first round of qualifying,” Tasca said. “To make the fastest run ever tied with Robert Hight is pretty special. That run just shows you how the work we are putting into this Ford is paying off. My hat is off to (crew chiefs) Aaron Brooks and Todd Okuhara and our entire team. Our intention was to do something special at this event for the sponsors and for the fans. I think the Funny Cars and Top Fuel dragsters are all trying to make this a very special event for everyone. I don’t think the special runs are over.”

Sixteen-time world champion John Force, who raced at Bradenton in the 1980s, qualified second with a 3.849 at 332.59 in his PEAK Performance ’23 Camaro SS. Force’s teammate, Top Fuel driver turned Funny Car rookie Austin Prock, is third with a 3.851 at 331.77 in the Cornwell Tools ’24 Camaro SS tuned by his father, Jimmy Prock.

PRO STOCK

In Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn took the provisional No. 1 spot on Thursday during round one of qualifying. Glenn powered his RAD Torque Systems Camaro to a 6.507 at 210.97 after launching hard at the starting line. He kept his hot rod hooked up to outrun Troy Coughlin Jr. and go to the No. 1 spot.

“My run was really nice, and it felt really nice. It was a little slippery at 1,000 foot, but nothing I couldn’t handle,” said Glenn. “We’re really happy to be here. We have great weather, and we tested. We worked really hard over the offseason, and everything’s running really well. We’re really happy to have RAD Torque Systems back on board, and Summit, Bell Helmets, and hopefully a few more.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jerry Tucker propelled his Outlaw Beer Camaro to the second quickest during the opening session with a 6.51 at 211.66. Bo Butner is right behind Tucker thanks to his run of 6.51 at 211.69.

TOP SPORTSMAN

Palatka, Florida’s Jacky Bennett is the provisional No. 1 qualifier in Top Sportsman with a 6.168 at 217.74 in his ’68 Camaro. Past world champion Darian Boesch is second with a 6.194 at 230.41 in his Louisiana-based, supercharged ’18 Camaro. Texan Jimmy Lewis in his ’08 GXP is third with a 6.239 at 225.48.

SUPER STOCK

The top three qualifiers in Super Stock are Troy Huntzberry, A. Lincoln Morehead, and Russell Ghent.

STOCK

Multi-time Pro Stock world champion Jason Line is the provisional No. 1 qualifier in Stock Eliminator, with Cody Herron and Tyle Cassil rounding out the top three.

Spectator gates open Friday at 9 a.m. with on-track activities beginning at 10 a.m. starting with the third sportsman qualifying session. The first of three more professional class qualifying sessions will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.