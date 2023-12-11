Mike Stavrinos to Make NHRA Pro Mod Debut in 2024 with Mike Janis Racing

A longtime standout in nearly every heads-up category, Mike Stavrinos is set to make his dream of becoming an NHRA Pro Mod racer a reality in the 2024 season. He has joined Mike Janis Racing for a two-car Pro Mod team and will make his debut in Gainesville at the NHRA Gatornationals, the first of 10 events in the series campaign.

Stavrinos will also have the opportunity to race in Phoenix at the “Duel of the Desert” for the first time in history for the class and the first time ever for the Florida-based racer.

Stavrinos said, “This has been my dream since I was a little kid, to race at this level in a sport that I live for. I started racing at eight years old in Jr. Dragster and have worked my way up over the years. This is ultimately where I want to be – NHRA Pro Mod. This is it.”

After a successful debut in 2023, the four-race “Road to the Championship” will return in 2024 for NHRA Pro Mod and will allow Stavrinos to compete for the title at stops in Indianapolis, Charlotte, St. Louis, and the finale in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to work with a great group of guys like Mike Janis Sr., Mike Janis Jr., and the entire Janis Racing Team. They have added even more talent to the team, which will help keep us at the top of the pack with both cars throughout the season. These guys ran strong in the 2023 season and had a great performance at the finale in Vegas,” Stavrinos added.

“Pro Mod will be one of the toughest classes in the NHRA series next year, in my eyes, with all the new cars and teams that will be participating. I’m just stoked to have the opportunity to be a part of this great team and compete.”

Throughout his career, Stavrinos has competed in local Pro Mod racing, No Time Grudge Racing (N/T), and even the Radial vs the World Radial class. As grateful as he has been for those opportunities, none of them stack up to the level of excitement that he has for living the dream of becoming an NHRA Pro Mod Racer.

“I love the energy and connection that I have with the team here at Mike Janis Racing. Connections and relationships are big and very important to me, like a quarterback and his wide receivers in football. Everyone must click, and that’s exactly how Mike Janis Jr. has made me feel. To say the least, I am very excited, and I am going to give it my all.”

“I truly feel that Mike Janis Jr. and I have a good shot at being competitive in the chase for the championship in NHRA Pro Mod. We have a lot of new things planned throughout the 2024 season, including a brand-new car for myself to pilot later in the year.”

Stavrinos was quick to thank his team back at Speed & Truck World, his dad, who has been there to support him since day one, and his biggest supporter, his girlfriend Cami, who is beside him with every move.

Stavrinos and Mike Janis Racing will begin testing late January 2024 while upgrading his NHRA license for Pro Mod competition, just in time for the Gatornationals on March 7-10, 2024.