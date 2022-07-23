Connect with us

News

Mike Salinas, Scrappers Racing Reveal New Look at Sonoma

Published

The Scrappers Racing Top Fuel team unveiled a new livery on the starting line today during the first qualifying round at the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals. The sleek NHRA Top Fuel dragster driven by points leader Mike Salinas is sporting the name of a local sponsor, Pleasanton Ready Mix Concrete, at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Team owner Salinas has a long history with Pleasanton Ready Mix’s owner, John Santos, and is excited to promote the company throughout the season, especially at a track that is so special to all of the Scrappers Racing team. Santos was one of the first customers of Valley Services, a company founded by Salinas.

“Things have really come full circle in our partnership with Pleasanton Ready Mix,” said Salinas. “They’ve been a sponsor of ours for quite a while now and to have them featured so prominently on our Top Fuel dragster is really special for all of us. We consider Sonoma to be our hometown track and it’s an honor for us to feature a local business here this weekend.”

Pleasanton Ready Mix is the most respected supplier of ready mix concrete in the East Bay area. They provide prompt and reliable delivery of ready mixed concrete to anywhere in or near Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Additionally, Scrappers Racing has new associate sponsors for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Western Swing, Humboldt Sawmill and Allweather Wood. Together these companies provide advanced lumber solutions throughout the western United States.

