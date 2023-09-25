Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mike Salinas Makes Record-Breaking Pass Reaching 300 MPH at Eighth-Mile During Carolina Nationals

Published

On Saturday evening, September 23, 2023, Californian Mike Salinas drove his Valley Services/Scrappers Racing Morgan Lucas Racing chassised, TFX Hemi-powered Top Fuel Dragster to the first wheel-driven speed over 300 miles per hour in an eighth of a mile. On a 1000-feet qualifying pass of 3.647 at 338.00 mph, Salinas clocked 300.80 mph in 2.936 seconds in the first 660 feet of the run to earn a $30,000 bonus posted by Phillips Connect Technologies awarded to the first driver to accomplish the feat. 

Many fans wonder to what kind of performance this run would equate in drag racing’s original competition distance for Top Fuel machines, a quarter of a mile. Since 2002, the performance of modern dragsters has been restrained through multiple rules revisions ranging from maximum nitromethane percentage to minimum rearend gear ratios to vehicle weight to timing management which restricts maximum engine RPM during the final 200 feet of a 1000-feet run.

Therefore, the only truly accurate theoretical numbers for quarter-mile speculation in 2023 must be created from the eighth-mile to quarter-mile acceleration curves and performance programs before all restrictions with the exception of the 3.20:1 final drive ratio limit which was implemented in 1991.

Using these criteria, Salinas’ 300.80 mph at the eighth-mile, with no further restrictions than the use of a 3.20:1 rear gear final drive ratio, converts to 362.51 miles per hour at the end of a quarter-mile. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.