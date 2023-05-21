Mike Salinas Earns First No. 1 Qualifier of 2023 in Chicago

Top Fuel pilot Mike Salinas powered his Gerber Collision & Glass Scrappers Racing dragster to the No. 1 qualifier position at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is competing at Route 66 Raceway just outside of Chicago for the first time since 2019. Salinas also nabbed the top qualifying spot at that event and achieved a runner-up finish on race day.

In a season full of ups and downs for the team, Salinas feels confident that they’ve found a winning combination thanks to diligent testing in the week leading up to this highly-anticipated event. His blistering pass of 3.686 seconds at 333.41 mph laid down on Friday night rocketed the talented driver and team owner to the top spot.

“We found a few things in testing that moved us in the right direction,” said M. Salinas. “The entire Top Fuel category is really performing well and it’s going to be a heated competition tomorrow. I’m confident in my team and I can’t thank them enough for all of the hard work they’ve been doing.”

Salinas will face the No. 16 Top Fuel qualifier, T.J. Zizzo, in the first round of eliminations tomorrow morning.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Jianna Evaristo put a great run together in the final round of qualifying. Her pass of 6.888 at 195.96 landed her in the No. 13 qualifier position. She will face Eddie Krawiec on race day in the first round of eliminations.

Eliminations in the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance will begin tomorrow at 11:00 am Central.