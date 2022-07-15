Mike Salinas Dishes on Career Year in 2022, PepBoys Relationship & the Mile-High Nationals

Mike Salinas is having a career year driving his Top Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Camping World Series. The California-native is number one in the Top Fuel points after three stellar wins as the series heads into the Western Swing. However, it hasn’t come without significant changes that kicked off one of the craziest silly seasons the NHRA has had in years.

During the latter part of the 2021 season, Salinas found out that crew chiefs Alan Johnson and Brian Husen were leaving Scrappers Racing to go to Kalitta Motorsports. “When Alan and Brian told me they were leaving in St. Louis, I went over and talked to my guys and told them they’re leaving. Then I asked them what they wanted to do. If you want to stay, I’ll stay racing, but if you don’t, I’m not going to keep racing.”

Salinas was ready to “hang it up and park” his dragster and figure out his next move. “I always thought the crew had been more important than the crew chiefs,” Salinas proclaimed. The pilot, who obtained his Top Fuel license in 2009, didn’t want to start over again with a new crew and guys he didn’t know. “All of them agreed to stay except one. After being at a top-tier team and watching what a top-tier team does, it’s hard to go backwards for a guy like me. I believed that when they all agreed to stay, I had the key component. All I had to do was get the key guy that could read the recipe and make it work.”

That’s exactly what Salinas did. He announced Rob Flynn would take over crew chief duties for the Scrappers Racing Top Fuel Dragster. “I spent time with Rob on a road trip to the Nitro Revival, and I picked his brain apart,” said Salinas. It was during that road trip that he knew Flynn was the guy to lead the team. “I like the integrity that this man brings to the table. I like how humble and quiet he is. He knows so much that most people don’t understand this guy, and he’s just a nice, gentle man. He wants to race but doesn’t want to be in the limelight.” According to Salinas, Flynn’s options were limited, but when he and Mike got together, they started talking about the possibility of what could happen.

“I like to find the guys that are hungry and want it, and that’s exactly what he is,” Salinas confessed.

Salinas asked Johnson and Husen to show Flynn what they had been doing and share the data they had collected from previous years. “Lo and behold, when we went out to testing, the first test session was really nice because we did not skip a beat,” Salinas said, proudly. “Alan and Brian are great guys. They tune the fastest cars in the country and have more championships than anybody else. But the thing I learned about Rob Flynn is he took all the runs and all the information and built his own runs. We’re running the car our way – not Alan’s way anymore, and the car seems to like it better, along with the driver and the crew,” he said.

Not only did the Top Fuel pilot orchestrate the changes within the team, he knew it was time to start evaluating his driving style. The 61-year-old might be old school, but he’s not stuck in his ways. Salinas found out that how he was sitting in the cockpit directly affected his driving. “Where we come from, we never ask for help,” he said. “Antron [Brown] was the first one I asked for help. Crew chiefs would ask me if I was comfortable in the car. But I never stopped to ask, ‘well, define comfortable.’ Can you see? Ya, I can see. What am I supposed to see? No one ever broke it down for me,” continued Salinas. “I was sitting too low in the car at the beginning of the year. I never saw my front wheels or the front wing of my car. I was driving the car off the wall and the centerline. It was like driving the nostalgia dragster that I started with. I was always looking at the wall and the centerline, and then it started getting crazier because we started going faster and faster.”