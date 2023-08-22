Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mike Lewis Reflects on Top Alcohol Dragster Final Round Appearance in Brainerd

Published

Mike Lewis, Vice President of JCM Racing, made his mark again in Top Alcohol Dragster (TAD) at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota. Fresh off a dominant performance at the Menards NHRA Nationals in Topeka, Kansas, Lewis delivered another stellar performance at Brainerd, racing to a runner-up finish on Sunday.

Campaigning the JCM SCAG Power Equipment/Versatran Transport Equipment A/Fuel Dragster owned by Robin and Tony Samsel, Lewis proved to be a force to be reckoned with. He qualified fourth and replicated his previous week’s No. 1 qualifier and semifinal finish from Topeka. These back-to-back achievements showcase Lewis’s veteran experience behind the wheel, now with three-time finalist and two-time No. 1 qualifier titles in the TAD category.

Reflecting on his journey and the recent races, Mike Lewis shared, “Monday is a great day to reflect and give thanks. It’s also a great day to get over [Sunday’s] red light in the TAD final round in Brainerd.”

Lewis went on to express gratitude for those who’ve stood by his side throughout his seven-year mission to race again, including his wife Vicki, the JCM Racing family, especially Joe and the late Cathi Maynard, and the extended support from SCAG Power Equipment, Versatran Transit Equipment, and the Metalcraft of Mayville and ScagNation teams.

Highlighting the productive partnership with the Samsel family, Lewis said, “We made 21 runs together. Twenty were full power to the finish line. Sixteen were 5.20s or better – 5.17 yesterday was my career best. Dave, Pete, Grady, and Grayson were amazing teammates.”

As the racing season progresses, Lewis is eager for the upcoming races in Reading and Charlotte, where he will sport SCAG/Versatran again on the dragster. He mentioned the interesting turn of events where Earl Nichols will replace him in the Samsel car while Lewis will be competing in one of Randy Meyer’s cars.

In his heartfelt statement, Lewis summarized his love for the sport and the people in it, “I love the Top Alcohol Dragster class and the camaraderie among the teams and drivers, and I’m thankful to be a part of it.” He also recognized the significant roles of Dr. Heimansohn and Dr. Shah in his renewed racing journey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.