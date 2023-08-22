Mike Lewis Reflects on Top Alcohol Dragster Final Round Appearance in Brainerd

Mike Lewis, Vice President of JCM Racing, made his mark again in Top Alcohol Dragster (TAD) at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota. Fresh off a dominant performance at the Menards NHRA Nationals in Topeka, Kansas, Lewis delivered another stellar performance at Brainerd, racing to a runner-up finish on Sunday.

Campaigning the JCM SCAG Power Equipment/Versatran Transport Equipment A/Fuel Dragster owned by Robin and Tony Samsel, Lewis proved to be a force to be reckoned with. He qualified fourth and replicated his previous week’s No. 1 qualifier and semifinal finish from Topeka. These back-to-back achievements showcase Lewis’s veteran experience behind the wheel, now with three-time finalist and two-time No. 1 qualifier titles in the TAD category.

Reflecting on his journey and the recent races, Mike Lewis shared, “Monday is a great day to reflect and give thanks. It’s also a great day to get over [Sunday’s] red light in the TAD final round in Brainerd.”

Lewis went on to express gratitude for those who’ve stood by his side throughout his seven-year mission to race again, including his wife Vicki, the JCM Racing family, especially Joe and the late Cathi Maynard, and the extended support from SCAG Power Equipment, Versatran Transit Equipment, and the Metalcraft of Mayville and ScagNation teams.

Highlighting the productive partnership with the Samsel family, Lewis said, “We made 21 runs together. Twenty were full power to the finish line. Sixteen were 5.20s or better – 5.17 yesterday was my career best. Dave, Pete, Grady, and Grayson were amazing teammates.”

As the racing season progresses, Lewis is eager for the upcoming races in Reading and Charlotte, where he will sport SCAG/Versatran again on the dragster. He mentioned the interesting turn of events where Earl Nichols will replace him in the Samsel car while Lewis will be competing in one of Randy Meyer’s cars.

In his heartfelt statement, Lewis summarized his love for the sport and the people in it, “I love the Top Alcohol Dragster class and the camaraderie among the teams and drivers, and I’m thankful to be a part of it.” He also recognized the significant roles of Dr. Heimansohn and Dr. Shah in his renewed racing journey.

