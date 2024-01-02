Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mike Kopchick, Owner of Rage Fuel Systems, Passes After Bout With Cancer

Published

Tara Bowker photo

Mike Kopchick, a prominent figure in the motorsports community and owner of Rage Fuel Systems, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 64, after a battle with cancer.

Born on December 24, 1959, in Stratford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Peter and Freda Comer Kopchick. A proud graduate of Stratford High School, Mike channeled his expertise and passion into Rage Fuel Systems, which he led for over 28 years.

Kopchick’s life was marked by his passion for drag racing. His deep love for the sport saw him excel as both a crew chief and owner of MNS Motorsports, where he celebrated the achievement of winning the best-engineered car. His contributions to the sport were recognized with his selection as one of the 2024 inductees into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Beyond his professional success, Kopchick was known for his personal passions, including hunting, boating, and target shooting. However, his heart truly belonged to the thrill and challenge of drag racing. His dedication and expertise in the sport extended beyond his own endeavors. He was a long-time crew member for Shirley Muldowney, a legend in drag racing, where he brought his invaluable experience and skills to the forefront.

Mike Kopchick’s influence was also profoundly felt in Team Shelton Motorsports in tractor pulling, where for over 15 years, his business, Rage Fuel Systems, provided high-quality fuel pumps and systems. More than just a supplier, Mike was a mentor and guide, generously sharing his wealth of knowledge and advice. When the Shelton family ventured into Pro Mod Drag racing, it was Mike they turned to for guidance. The strong foundation he built with them in this endeavor is a legacy that will continue to thrive and be remembered.

His memory and legacy will be honored at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.