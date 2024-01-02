Mike Kopchick, Owner of Rage Fuel Systems, Passes After Bout With Cancer

Mike Kopchick, a prominent figure in the motorsports community and owner of Rage Fuel Systems, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 64, after a battle with cancer.

Born on December 24, 1959, in Stratford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Peter and Freda Comer Kopchick. A proud graduate of Stratford High School, Mike channeled his expertise and passion into Rage Fuel Systems, which he led for over 28 years.

Kopchick’s life was marked by his passion for drag racing. His deep love for the sport saw him excel as both a crew chief and owner of MNS Motorsports, where he celebrated the achievement of winning the best-engineered car. His contributions to the sport were recognized with his selection as one of the 2024 inductees into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Beyond his professional success, Kopchick was known for his personal passions, including hunting, boating, and target shooting. However, his heart truly belonged to the thrill and challenge of drag racing. His dedication and expertise in the sport extended beyond his own endeavors. He was a long-time crew member for Shirley Muldowney, a legend in drag racing, where he brought his invaluable experience and skills to the forefront.

Mike Kopchick’s influence was also profoundly felt in Team Shelton Motorsports in tractor pulling, where for over 15 years, his business, Rage Fuel Systems, provided high-quality fuel pumps and systems. More than just a supplier, Mike was a mentor and guide, generously sharing his wealth of knowledge and advice. When the Shelton family ventured into Pro Mod Drag racing, it was Mike they turned to for guidance. The strong foundation he built with them in this endeavor is a legacy that will continue to thrive and be remembered.

His memory and legacy will be honored at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.