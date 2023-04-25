Mike Cerro’s New RJ Race Cars-Built Pro Mod 1969 Camaro

Check out the latest new car to roll out of the renowned championship winning chassis shop of RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max. This stunning new RJ-built 1969 Chevy Camaro was custom built for Mike Cerro of New York.

Cerro was astonished when he first saw his new car, “You guys blew it out of the park. This is going to take awhile to get used to. This car is on a different level. It’s just incredible.”

Optioned out from tip to tail, this Pro Mod has all the high quality products and fit and finish you would expect from RJ Race Cars. The rear suspension features a RJ custom built 10″ fabricated 4130 floater rear end housing with Strange axles and pro carbon fiber brakes, all Quarter-Max suspension featuring their Extreme 1/8″ Adjustable Billet 4-Link Chassis Brackets with titanium plates, QM 2″ Anti-Roll Bar, QM 1-1/4″ Extreme Pro Series Wishbone, QM 1-5/8″ 4-Link Bars, QM 4130 wheelie bars, Weld Racing Delta wheels, and PRS rear shocks.

The front suspension features Quarter-Max Threaded Adjustable Strut Cup Mounts with spherical bearings, Strange billet aluminum steering rack and pinion, Strange Ultra Struts, QM 4130 lower control arms, Strange Carbon Front Brakes, Weld V-Series front wheels with Goodyear tires.

The cockpit features a custom stock appearing 69 Camaro dash, QM 4130 driveshaft tunnel, QM steering shaft, Safecraft fire bottles, ISP safety head pads, and a M&M shifter.

A fully loaded lightweight carbon fiber interior from Quarter-Max includes 48″ carbon fiber wheel tubs, carbon flat sheet panels, carbon wraparound seat, carbon pro mod double frame rail transmission tunnel, and carbon belly pans. The exterior of the car is an all carbon fiber body with paint and graphics by SD Enterprises.

Under the hood features a ProCharged big block Chevy engine that will be managed by FuelTech. Behind it sits a M&M Transmission Turbo 400.

Rick and Rickie Jones are the owners of RJ Race Cars and its entity Quarter-Max. RJ Race Cars has built cars for many champions in Pro Stock, Pro Mod, No Prep, Drag Radial, and Sportsman categories. Quarter-Max is a manufacturing leader of chassis and racing components, and is also a major retailer for more than 100 of today’s top racing brands, all available at quartermax.com.

