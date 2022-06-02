Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mike Carpenter Named COO of Drag Illustrated
Advertisement

News Outlaw Presented by Strange

Marty Robertson, 'Bad Fish' to Make Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Debut at National Trail Raceway

News NHRA

Kalitta Motorsports to Highlight Clean Harbors at New England Nationals

News

Uniqueness of Racing in New England Rings a Special Chord with Pro Stock's Troy Coughlin Jr.

News

MWDRS Tour Rolls on to Historic SRCA Dragstrip for Great Bend Nationals

News

Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals

News

Drag & Drive Invitational Presented by Sick the Magazine Joins NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Extends Relationship with Camrie Caruso, Adding Epping and Bristol

News

NEOPMA Bringing 3.60-Second Pro Mods to Cecil County’s Outlaw Street Car Shootout

News

PRI Establishes Roots in Speedway, Indiana

News

Mike Carpenter Named COO of Drag Illustrated

Published

Rick Belden

Mike Carpenter, a member of the Drag Illustrated team for 15 years, has been named the company’s chief operating officer (COO), the magazine announced today. While overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company’s efforts across print and digital platforms, Carpenter will also continue his role as the design & production director for the magazine.

“Mike Carpenter has been an invaluable part of this team since he joined us in 2007,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “His role has expanded tremendously over the course of the last decade-and-a-half, and it is no surprise to see him move into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Drag Illustrated Media. As our business continues to grow and expand, it’s important to have people that share our vision for the company and for the sport of drag racing in influential positions – especially someone as dedicated and experienced in high-level execution and operation as Mike Carpenter.”

Carpenter started working with Buck and the Drag Illustrated team as a freelance graphic designer in 2007, just a year after graduating from UNC Charlotte with a graphic design degree. His first full story layout appeared in DI #17. He’s since worked his way up to handling the layout of the entire magazine from cover to cover. Under Carpenter’s direction, Drag Illustrated recently sent its 176th print issue to press.

“From the day I met Wes in 2007 while racing with my father (Pro Mod legend Charles Carpenter) at the IHRA national event in San Antonio to today, his infectious enthusiasm and optimism hasn’t wavered and continues to push our team forward,” said Carpenter. “Through the ups and downs of the last decade-and-a-half, we’ve formed a complementary working dynamic and surrounded ourselves with what I believe to be the best team in drag racing media.”

Since joining Drag Illustrated, Carpenter’s role at the company has expanded to cover a wide range of projects, including DI-promoted races like the World Series of Pro Mod and the World Doorslammer Nationals. He’s also a co-host and producer on the Wes Buck Show, the popular weekly livestream show on the Drag Illustrated Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as all major podcast platforms.

“I’m proud of the range of options that Drag Illustrated now provides for racers and fans to get the inside story on the greatest motorsport in the world,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s our flagship print magazine, newly-redesigned website, daily email newsletter, or the Wes Buck Show, we’ve made every effort to evolve as a media outlet and to reach our audience wherever they are. We also have several exciting new projects in the works, and the future is bright for Drag Illustrated.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.