Mighty Mouse Just Got Mightier – The MAHLE Motorsport Small Block Chevy 327 Dome All Forged PowerPak Piston Kit

MAHLE Motorsport now offers a cost-effective way to modify any 327 Small Block Chevy engine for more power with the introduction of their new all-forged dome 327 SBC PowerPak Piston Kit. This shelf-stock piston kit, available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold, provides everything needed to replace factory installed pistons in a 327cid SBC engine. The kit is complete with lightweight, low-friction pistons designed with a slipper skit forged dome design, 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm HV385 coated steel rings, steel wrist pins and clips.

Whether you are modifying a 1964 –1969 Chevelle, El Camino, Corvette or Malibu, there’s now a way to garner even more power with added durability and strength – while staying within budget. MAHLE Motorsport’s pistons are machined to exact tolerances to fit the original block with features that are typical of custom ordered pistons. Developed from 4032 aluminum alloy for added durability, the pistons are dual coated with a dry lubricant Phosphate coating and then MAHLE’s GRAFAL® skirt coating to reduce drag, wear and noise. MAHLE’s new HV385 steel thin ring design delivers excellent ring-to-cylinder sealing with low mass and an extended RPM range without loss of ring stability.

Three bore sizes are now available: 332 cubic inch with a 4.030 bore, 333 cubic inch with a 4.040 bore and 337 cubic inch with a 4.060 bore.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s new SBC 327 Dome PowerPak piston kit, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsports in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

