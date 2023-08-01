Midland To Headline Sunday Night At Stars Over Texas Music Festival During Stampede Of Speed

Award winning and wildly popular country trio Midland was announced today as the Sunday night headliner of the Stars Over Texas Music Festival at Texas Motorplex and the Stampede of Speed on October 7-8. In addition to Midland, Sunday will feature a line-up of current and rising stars filling the sky with music including Ian Munsick, Wade Bowen, William Beckmann, and Tyler Halverson. On Saturday, fans will be transported to the 90s country music scene as headliner Clay Walker along with Sawyer Brown, Diamond Rio, Black Hawk, and Ricochet take to the Stars Over Texas Music Festival stage.

“Adding Midland as our Sunday headliner to an already amazing line-up of country stars makes the final day of the Stars Over Texas Music Festival the must-see event of the fall,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Saturday will be all nineties acts and hits and then our Sunday line-up with Midland, Ian, Wade, William and Tyler will thrill our fans and get the Stampede of Speed off to a roaring start.”



The two-day music festival continues to grow in fan activities and unique true to Texas events. Saturday will have a host of family friendly supporting events including a professional cornhole tournament, junior bull riding, and match racing featuring Top Fuel, Funny Cars and Jet Dragsters. The evening will be capped off with a choreographed drone show. Sunday will include pro bull riding, more drag racing match races, a huge beer expo, a bbq contest, and the mystical lantern festival as the sun goes down.



“We are excited to add a variety of new elements to the weekend including a magical drone show, cornhole tournament and junior bull riding. We want fans to come in early for the ten days of the Stampede of Speed and get their fill of country music, racing and family friendly events. We feel like these country music acts speak to our vision of what the Stampede of Speed is all about. We are everything Texas and we want to celebrate our traditions and everything that makes Texas great.”



The Stars Over Texas Music Festival, October 7-8, individual day and weekend passes available. Fans can order tickets now at stampedeofspeed.com.