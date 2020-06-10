Mid-West Pro Mod Series Announces Championship Funds For All Classes In 2020

For years, it’s been a dream for Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) founder and owner Keith Haney to provide season-ending championship purses. Today, that dream became reality for Haney as he announced with the assistance of several prominent performance companies that top finishers in each of the five official classes within the Tulsa-based organization will receive season-ending cash awards.

“Up until now the champions and runners-up for the Mid-West Series have received some really nice trophies and admiration from their peers and fans. And although that’s great and definitely will continue, it doesn’t pay the bills,” Haney said. “So I’m very happy to announce that Summit Racing Equipment, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, Champion Auto Lift, Pat Musi Racing Engines, and American Logo and Sign have all stepped up to help fund the series title chases this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Summit, Bickel, Champion and Musi are combining to provide a $10,000 purse for the top five MWPMS Pro Mod points finishers when the 2020 season concludes in October at Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park. Haney explains $5,000 will go to the champion and $2,500 to the runner-up, with the remaining $2,500 to be distributed between the third- through fifth-place finishers.

“Mid-West Pro Mod racers have shown their appreciation to Summit by consistently buying from us, so during this time when we’re all ready to get racing underway again, we think this is a great way to give back to the sport and again thank all the great racers of the Mid-West Pro Mod Series,” Summit Racing Motorsports and Events Manager Jim Greenleaf said.

Similarly, Bickel said, “It takes a lot of effort from everyone involved to get back to racing during this pandemic and I want to do all I can for the racers to have the chance to get back on track as soon as possible.”

“I’ve been watching the Mid-West Pro Mod Series grow for three years now, so I know they do things right and it’s very well run,” Champion Auto Lift owner Keith Goolsby added. “I’ve attended both races held so far this year and left both feeling pretty impressed, so I’m really happy and excited to give back to the sport by getting Champion Auto Lift involved in contributing to the Mid-West Pro Mods championship.”

Pat Musi Racing Engines also will provide a points fund for the MWPMS Top Sportsman category, joining Race Star Wheels which continues for the third straight season as title sponsor of the series’ Top Dragster class.

“We compete in a lot of different series and the Mid-West Series ranks among the very best of them,” Musi said. “I really liked how the season-opening race in Tulsa and the one in Texas ran really efficient, so I believe in what they’re doing here. Plus, I really like to give back to our customers and I think this as a great way to thank them.”

Additionally, for MWPMS Pro Jr. Dragster and Sportsman Jr. Dragster, Oklahoma’s own American Logo and Sign, operated by reigning MWPMS Pro Mod champ Aaron Wells, will reward the top three finishers in both classes with year-end cash prizes.

“We’re happy to help out the Junior racers, they travel just as far and put in the hours just like we do with the Pro Mod,” Wells said. “And I’m really happy to hear about the new Pro Mod championship fund and have to thank Summit and Bickel and Musi and Champion for doing this.

“I also want to thank Keith Haney, too, since it’s great to have that extra incentive. I think it makes the Mid-West Pro Mods more attractive to attend for a lot more racers.”

For Haney, the support of high-quality corporate sponsors provides validation for the Mid-West Pro Mod Series and the direction it’s heading for the pandemic-delayed 2020 race season.

“You know, in a time where we didn’t have any racing and in a time where a lot of the companies in this world are struggling, I’m so thankful and impressed that our sponsoring companies still believe in the Mid-West Pro Mod Series enough to offer championship funds for all categories,” Haney said.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted since day one and I feel like having a points fund in place for all classes is a big step forward for us.”

The next scheduled stop on the 2020 MWPMS tour is June 19-20, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, near St. Louis.

Comments