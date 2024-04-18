Mid-West Drag Racing Series Spring Throwdown in T-Town Set for Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park

Excitement is growing as Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park announces the Spring Throwdown in T-Town, scheduled for May 10th and 11th, 2024.

Admission for spectators is free, with a $25 parking fee per vehicle. This unique pricing strategy allows fans to enjoy the event in groups without the worry of individual ticket costs. Whether arriving by car, truck, bus, or limousine, the entry fee remains just $25 per vehicle. For those looking for an enhanced experience, a variety of premium options are available, including exclusive suite access and prime viewing spots.

For the ultimate fan experience, one suite is available that accommodates up to 12 guests and includes VIP starting line access for the entire weekend, priced at $1500. Tailgating spots at the finish line are available for $75 a day, and VIP starting line spots are offered at $150 a day, with limited spots to ensure an intimate experience.

RV parking is also offered next to the track at $250 for the weekend, with availability nearly sold out due to high demand. Fans will have the unique opportunity to witness the “Bone Shaker Jet Semi,” an 18,000 horsepower spectacle, guaranteed to impress with demonstrations both at the track and local community appearances at Classic Chevrolet of Owasso and Regional Hyundai.

“Throwdown has become a nationally recognized, can’t-miss event,” said Keith Haney, co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park. “With fans packing our stands and racers eager to perform at their best, it’s a win-win for everyone. This event not only showcases top talent but also offers a diverse, family-friendly atmosphere that keeps everyone on the edge of their seat.”

The race weekend will feature the fastest Pro Mods on the planet as part of the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series, along with Alcohol Funny Cars, Top Sportsman, Top Dragsters, two Junior Drag Racing classes, and the wildly popular Gassers.

Participants interested in racing have the option to enter various track classes, including 4.70, 5.50, 6.0, Super Pro, and Footbrake, with allowances for double entries and buybacks.

For more information, please visit the event’s ticketing page at StubWire, Tulsa Raceway Park’s official website at Tulsa Raceway Park, or the Mid-West Drag Racing Series official site at Mid-West Drag Racing Series.

