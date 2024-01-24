Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Saddened by the Passing of Steve Wells

Published

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series is saddened by Steve Wells’s passing on January 24, 2024. Wells was a staple at every race that his son Aaron, his wife Charity, and their kids Tyler and Kenzie attended. 

Series founder Keith Haney recalled, “The very last race we all were at, Aaron beat me in the finals. Of course, he heckled me because I had a .1234 light. Aaron won Pro Mod, and his daughter Kenzie won Sportsman Juniors. We are devastated right now. All eight years of the series, they were all there as a family.”

“The last race of the year is always special. Teams get together, celebrate, hug, share memories,” stated event director Ellen Eschenbacher. “This last day of the season at XRP was no different, but it stands out because both Aaron and Kenzie drove their cars from the Winner’s Circle back to the pits. Everyone in the pits cheered as they went by. The smiles in their pits were tremendous. It was a great way to end the season.”

The family shared their sentiment in a post that stated, “Thank you all so very much for all the prayers, calls and visits. Prayers have been answered, and he is free from pain, stronger than ever, and with our Lord in Heaven! My hero will be a hero to another by his selfless offer of being an organ donor. Dad will be recognized by an Honor Walk tomorrow morning. This is when staff, family and friends line the hospital corridor as he is rolled into surgery. We will share more information on funeral arrangements at a later time.”

Please continue to pray for our family as our lives have changed so suddenly and drastically and will continue to change for a while. Please pray that our family can make this transition without a very important part of it. Our love, our daddy, our papa, and my best friend; our staunchest supporter and our biggest fan.

Everyone at the MWDRS sends their love and prayers to the Wells family.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.