Mid-West Drag Racing Series Saddened by the Passing of Steve Wells

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series is saddened by Steve Wells’s passing on January 24, 2024. Wells was a staple at every race that his son Aaron, his wife Charity, and their kids Tyler and Kenzie attended.

Series founder Keith Haney recalled, “The very last race we all were at, Aaron beat me in the finals. Of course, he heckled me because I had a .1234 light. Aaron won Pro Mod, and his daughter Kenzie won Sportsman Juniors. We are devastated right now. All eight years of the series, they were all there as a family.”

“The last race of the year is always special. Teams get together, celebrate, hug, share memories,” stated event director Ellen Eschenbacher. “This last day of the season at XRP was no different, but it stands out because both Aaron and Kenzie drove their cars from the Winner’s Circle back to the pits. Everyone in the pits cheered as they went by. The smiles in their pits were tremendous. It was a great way to end the season.”

The family shared their sentiment in a post that stated, “Thank you all so very much for all the prayers, calls and visits. Prayers have been answered, and he is free from pain, stronger than ever, and with our Lord in Heaven! My hero will be a hero to another by his selfless offer of being an organ donor. Dad will be recognized by an Honor Walk tomorrow morning. This is when staff, family and friends line the hospital corridor as he is rolled into surgery. We will share more information on funeral arrangements at a later time.”

Please continue to pray for our family as our lives have changed so suddenly and drastically and will continue to change for a while. Please pray that our family can make this transition without a very important part of it. Our love, our daddy, our papa, and my best friend; our staunchest supporter and our biggest fan.

Everyone at the MWDRS sends their love and prayers to the Wells family.