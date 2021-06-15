Mid-West Drag Racing Series Officials Announce Texas Tango Indefinitely Postponed

With a tropical weather development entering the area and a high probability of rain throughout the coming weekend, Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) officials have decided to again post-pone this weekend’s scheduled Texas Tango Nationals at Houston Raceway Park.

A future date for the event is being discussed, with the details of those plans expected in the coming weeks.

“It’s just too big of a risk,” said MWDRS Founder Keith Haney. “We pride ourselves in making decisions in the best interest of the racers, and with a forecast that continues to worsen – Saturday appearing to be a total washout and Friday looking doubtful – it makes the most sense to pump the brakes on the Texas Tango Nationals.

“We’re looking at our options to reschedule and hope to be able to make another announcement soon,” continued Haney. “Our partners at Houston Raceway Park support this decision and wants what is best for our racers and the fans in South Texas. These are some of the toughest decisions you make in the promotion business, but, again, our racers have already been through this once in the last few weeks and we couldn’t stand the thought of putting them through it again.”

The stars and cars of the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series will now turn their attention to the Great Bend Nationals at the new-and-improved SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend, Kansas, over the weekend of August 20-21.

“We have a lot of great racing on our schedule in 2021, and we’re looking forward to putting some of these weather challenges behind us and putting on a show for our fans,” Haney concluded.

“Our event in Tulsa this October – the Throwdown at T-Town – will for the first time be a double-header event, making up for the other race we lost to weather earlier this year at I-30 Dragway in Caddo Mills, Texas. This will give our racers two chances to compete at a single venue, so, we’re looking forward, and we’re excited. We also truly appreciate all the support from our racers, sponsors, fans and track partners.”

