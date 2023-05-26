Mid-West Drag Racing Series Kicks Off 2023 Season At Osage Tulsa Raceway Park

Despite a rainy forecast, the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series started with some beautiful days at Osage Tulsa Raceway Park.

“It had been a long break, but everyone was fired up to get back to the action,” said Mid-West Drag Racing Series founder Keith Haney. “The long break for the series always makes us more eager. As drivers, we only want so much time away from the track.”

In the J&A Service Funny Car showdown, Annie Whiteley took the victory over Mike Doushgounian, a first-time MWDRS racer from California.

The Stroud Safety Pro Mod race was intense, with Brandon Snider driving Steven Whiteley’s car and defeating none other than series owner Keith Haney himself. Snider started from the sixteenth qualifying spot but powered through Ron Muenks, Ed Thornton, and Todd Martin in the rounds. Moving on to the Pro Mod Slammers, Ron Muenks showcased his skills by defeating Chris Juliano in a thrilling race.

In the Icon Forged Pistons Top Dragster category, Chanse Bullock emerged victorious over Cody Moore. Bullock had quite the journey to the finals, overcoming Rich Moline, Bob Henry, and Jimmy Sackuvich.

The Pat Musi Racing Engines Top Sportsman race witnessed an incredible comeback story. Cody Draper, who had been away from the track for two years to support his wife during her health battle, made a triumphant return. Draper defeated Doug Woody in the finals after beating Mark Griffin, Randell Reid, and Rod Moore in the earlier rounds. The

The team’s excitement was filled with tears and well-wishes from everyone on the starting line.

Lastly, the Race Star Wheels Pro Junior Dragster win went to the local hero, Jonathan McClain. He took down Alexis Kesterson. Jonathan faced tough competition from defending class champion Tyler Wells, then went on to win against Colt Saum and Kale Moberly, plus had a competition bye.

In the Zimmerman Properties Sportsman Junior Dragster race, it was Camden Teel that came out on top, defeating Turner Houser. Teel defeated Haven Moberly and Jovee Brundidge to secure the victory.

“We were thrilled to complete the first two days of racing, especially considering the terrible forecast we had,” said event director Ellen Eschenbacher. “I’m very happy about getting this make-up event in, despite the odds. The Tulsa Raceway Park staff and MWDRS staff worked together so well and made it happen, even finishing by 6 pm Thursday”.

“I really want to thank my track partner Todd Martin for working with us on this double event. It’s not easy for a track to make money on this with it being Wednesday and Thursday, but Todd didn’t hesitate, even though he had to leave Friday for his son Gage’s awards presentation. Family is everything,” stated Haney.

After completing the first race, the MWDRS had little time to spare before diving into race two. Friday morning started with testing, followed by qualifying for the second race. Two rounds were completed on Friday night, providing fans with plenty of excitement. However, severe storms hit Osage Tulsa Raceway Park overnight, causing lightning damage and even ripping apart some awnings.

The eighth-mile timing sensor took a hit as well. It took countless hours of troubleshooting, assistance from electricians and IT professionals, and the dedication of the entire TRP staff to fix the damage by mid-afternoon.

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series staff got creative during the downtime to keep the crowd entertained. They organized an impromptu car show in the staging lanes, allowing fans to sit in Pro Mods, Funny Cars, and Top Sportsman cars.

There were also Q&A sessions with racers and fans, exciting giveaways, and engaging interviews. Lastly, a track walk was offered to fans to learn about the track prep.

The third qualifying session was bypassed after a vote was taken from the entrants. However, rain moved over the track again, and MidWDRS officials postponed the event.

All six MWDRS classes, along with Champion Auto Lifts Pro 4.20, will contest eliminations before the fall Throwdown in Tulsa October 5-7, 2023, at Tulsa Raceway Park.

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series heads across Oklahoma to Thunder Valley Raceway Park in the OKC suburb of Noble June 1-3, 2023, for the exciting “Thunder in the Valley” at a new-to-the-series venue.

All MWDRS events are streamed live, in their entirety, on FloRacing. Visit FloRacing.com to subscribe and watch.