Mid-West Drag Racing Series, J&A Service Renew Commitment to Alcohol Funny Car

Published

Damon Steinke photo

In a joint venture with the MWDRS and J&A Service, Alcohol Funny Car has been revamped to bring in more racers using the following structure:

Entry fee reduced to $500 includes car, driver, 4 crew, pit cart, and pit vehicle.

Both MWDRS series founder Keith Haney and J&A Service owners Jim & Annie Whiteley have been in constant talks this winter to provide a better structure for racers to race with the series.

“A big benefit to racing with the MWDRS is being able to arrive Friday and be home by Sunday. That cuts down on travel expenses as far hotels as well as a lot of our guys have other jobs and families. These racers are all business owners and have to be able to focus on their companies in order to enjoy racing,” states Event Director Ellen Eschenbacher.

The MWDRS also benefits from the partnership with FloRacing to stream all events in their entirety to the vast audience of subscribers. This unique partnership allows MWDRS to do in-pit interviews, highlighting both drivers and sponsors.

If you have any questions about tech or rules, please visit the MWDRS website, MidWestDragRacingSeries.com, and click on the Competition tab. Tech inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

The first event of the 2024 season kicks off in Ferris, Texas, at Xtreme Raceway Park, March 15-16, 2024 where the AFC class made its series debut over four yeas ago.

J&A Service Funny Car Payouts for 2024:

Payouts: (8 car field)

Winner $7,500 (no Change)

Runner-Up $3,000 (no Change)

Semis $1,500 (no Change)

1st round losers $500

#1 Qualifier $1,000 now $500

Total Purse $16,000

In the event that 13 cars show up, MWDRS reserves the right to make it a 16-car field and will adjust the payout as necessary.

Aryan Rochon “Hardest Working Crew” Award $250

Championship Payouts 2024:

1st Place $10,000

2nd Place $8,000

3rd place $4,000

4th place $2,000

5th place $1,000

