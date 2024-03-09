Mid-West Drag Racing Series, Flying H Drag Strip Announce Fall Smack Down Event

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series, along with Flying H Drag Strip, are pleased to announce the largest payout ever in Pro Mod racing with the inaugural Fall Smack Down at the brand-new facility in Odessa, Missouri, from September 19 to 21, 2024.

Witness history in the making, as this collaborative effort presents the Main Event featuring $150,000 up for grabs for the winner and $25,000 for the runner-up, sponsored by M&M Transmission and Proline Racing Engines. The complete Pro Mod Payout totals $253,000.

The MWDRS is paying entry for any Pro Mod racers who attend four of the first six events of the 2024 season to give back to those who have supported the series.

“We could not do this (MWDRS) for seven years without the support of our racers in all classes. Being able to help out with entries for PM is a huge deal for them to put that money back into their programs,” stated series founder Keith Haney. “Working on this project also with Scott Higgs has been such a pleasure. We’ve been talking about this for a long time with months of details.”

For those who haven’t attended the required number of events, pre-registration is available at $2,500. Entries are limited to just 45 outside of the racers who’ve already competed in four of the six events. The Stroud Safety Pro Mod presented by M&M Transmission and Pro Line Racing will be a 32-car field.

The Undercard Event (Slammers) Class sponsored by Zimmerman Properties will showcase all non-qualified cars and first-round losers from the main event. There is no entry fee for the Undercard and a prize of $25,000 for the winner and $10,000 for the runner-up.

“The Undercard event gives everyone a chance to take home big money. We want everyone to be able to race and go home with something,” stated event director Ellen Eschenbacher. “The Undercards in all the classes have been a big part of this event planning from the very beginning.”

“We’ve had a lot of great talks about drag racing and how to start off our heritage at Flying H with a bang. The area is desperate for racing, and we want to bring them the best,” stated Flying H Drag Strip President Scott Higgs. “With Pro Mod racer Blake Housley on board as Vice President, we have a wealth of knowledge in our facilities.”

Strange Engineering is providing a Racer Appreciation Party on Friday evening with live music, food and fun for all racers and crews attending the event.

Details on the Stroud Safety Pro Mod Class presented by M&M Transmission & Pro Line Racing purse include the Main Event winner receiving $150,000, runner-up will receive $25,000, semis will receive $5,000, $2,500 will go to quarter-finalists, down to sixteenth place, which will receive $1,000 each. Furthermore, the Fuel Tech No. 1 qualifier will be awarded $5,000.

The Zimmerman Properties Pro Mod Undercard event will pay $25,000 to the winner and $10,000 to the runner-up – $2,500 will be rewarded to the semifinalists and $1,250 paid out to quarters for a total of $45,000.

The J&A Service Funny Cars will be eligible for the four-out-of-six-event bonus with no entry fee to their eight-car field. The winner will take home $10,000, with the runner-up receiving $3,000, $1,500 to the semifinalists, and $750 to the first-round losers. If 13 or more cars attend, there will be a 16-car field, and the payouts will be adjusted.

The ICON Forged Pistons Top Dragster and Performance Bearing Top Sportsman classes will feature similar layouts. Each class will pay $5,000 to the winners, $2,000 to runner-ups, $1,000 to semifinalists, and $500 to quarter-finalists, with the No. 1 qualifier in each class receiving $1,000. Entries will be limited to the first 50 racers to pre-register.

The Undercard event for both TS and TD will be a combined class of non-qualifiers going for a purse of $2,500 to the winner, $1,000 to the runner-up, $500 to semi-finalists, and $250 to quarter-finalists.

Zimmerman Properties Sportsman Juniors and the Race Star Wheels Pro Juniors will each feature a $2,000 payout to the winner, $1,000 to the runner-ups, $250 to semis, and $100 to quarters. Their Undercard event will again combine both classes with $500 going to the winner, $100 to the runner-up, $75 to semi-finalists, and $50 to quarter-finalists. Each Junior class will be limited to the first 50 pre-registered entries.

The Champion Auto Lifts Pro 4.20 class will also be contested at this Flying H event with $3,000 going to the winner, $1,000 to the runner-up, $500 to semis, and $100 to quarter-finalists based on an eight-car field. If 13 or more cars attend, there will be a 16-car field, and the payouts will be adjusted.

Some additional highlights include testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the first two rounds of qualifying on Thursday evening and the final two rounds of qualifying on Friday morning and afternoon. First round of eliminations will be contested Friday night. Details and rules on the Fall Smack Down at Flying H Drag Strip are all posted on midwestdragracingseries.com.

Flo Racing will be streaming the event in its entirety on their streaming platform here https://flosports.link/41lIYAs. Spectators will be treated to the best in racing along with the Bone Shaker Jet Semi Truck. Tickets are available at https://www.stubwire.com/venue/flyinghdragstrip/odessa/6008/.

