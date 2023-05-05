Mid-West Drag Racing Series Double-Header Set for Throwdown at T-Town

Connect with us

The Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa Raceway Park is gearing up for the much-anticipated spring edition of the Throwdown in T-Town, which will take place from May 10-13. Due to the cancellation of the first Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) race in Ferris, TX, the event will now feature two races over the four-day period. This high-octane event promises excitement for fans and racers alike, with free tickets available for spectators.

Tulsa Raceway Park co-owner Keith Haney expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “This has become a nationally recognized, can’t-miss event. Fans have come to expect a thrilling, diverse show at the Throwdown, and they absolutely pack the place. Racers come from all over the country because they want to put on a great show in front of a huge crowd. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The main attraction of the Throwdown in T-Town is the Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service, featuring Stroud Safety Pro Mod and J&A Service Funny Car classes. As co-owner Todd Martin points out, these races will showcase cars reaching speeds of over 200 mph in just 3.50 seconds, making for an exhilarating experience for the audience.

In addition to the headlining races, the Throwdown will include MWDRS classes such as Pat Musi Top Sportsman, Icon Forged Pistons Top Dragster, RaceStar Wheels Pro Jr. Dragster, and Zimmerman Properties Sportsman Jr. Dragster. Furthermore, the event will feature new classes like Champion Auto Lifts Pro 4.20, Outlaw Gassers, 6.0 Index, Super Pro, and Foot Brake.

Haney also made mention of the many surprise appearances and unannounced attractions that are part of the event’s storied past, including appearances from the Street Outlaws cast, Top Fuel dragsters, and Scott Palmer’s ‘Studezilla’ Top Fuel Pro Mod. The Throwdown also aims to entertain with jet cars, wheelstanders, and other exciting exhibition acts.

The event is designed to be family-friendly, with free tickets for spectators and an emphasis on affordable food and drink options. Between the on-track action and the entertaining activities in the pits and on the midway, the Throwdown in T-Town has become a favorite event for kids and adults alike.

Todd Martin, co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park, encourages fans to attend the event, highlighting the fact that “there’s something for everyone at the Throwdown, whether you’re coming to the track for the first time or you’ve been a lifelong drag racing fan.” The event offers prize giveaways, activities for kids, and much more, with every ticket including a pit pass for fans to meet drivers and get autographs.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see why the Throwdown in T-Town has become one of the biggest sporting events in the Tulsa area. Free spectator tickets are now available at www.TulsaRacewayPark.com, with VIP starting line passes also on sale.

