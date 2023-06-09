Mid-West Drag Racing Series Crowns Winners at Thunder in the Valley

The Thunder in the Valley event saw the triumphant return of the Pro Mods to Thunder Valley Raceway Park after nearly a decade-long hiatus. The races were nothing short of adrenaline-pumping spectacles that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The undisputed champion of the Stroud Safety Pro Mod category was none other than Keith Haney, who bested his opponent, Steven Whiteley, in a thrilling eighth-mile race. Haney seized victory with an astonishing time of 3.662 seconds, leaving Whiteley’s commendable effort of 3.794 seconds in the rearview mirror. Haney’s win comes on the heels of a Runner-Up finish at the MWDRS season finale at XRP and the recent XRP makeup race in Tulsa in May.

The Pro Mod Slammers category saw local favorite Aaron Wells edge out Keith Goolsby in a high-stakes showdown.

Meanwhile, the J&A Service Funny Car battle saw Steve Macklyn triumph over Jim Whiteley, despite both drivers facing mechanical issues. Macklyn’s quick start gave him the upper hand, resulting in his team’s first Funny Car victory. The win was also the first for tuner Jeff Pierce, who has two MWDRS Pro Mod Championships under his belt.

The United Engine and Machine Top Dragster event was a nail-biter, with Cody Moore besting newly-licensed Nitro Top Fuel driver Jacob McNeal in the final, thanks to Moore’s unwavering focus.

In the Pat Musi Racing Top Sportsman race, Michael Chitty emerged victorious, outpacing Dave Pierce in a display of steady nerves and determination.

The future of drag racing shone bright in the Race Star Wheels Pro Junior Dragster category, as Brody Zimmerman outshone Alexis Kesterson in the final. Meanwhile, in the Zimmerman Properties Construction Sportsman Junior Dragster category, Jovee Brundidge outclassed all competitors, including the current points leader Camden Teel.

Local racer Tyler Wells, son of Pro Mod driver Aaron Wells, claimed triumph in the Junior Slammers category, leaving Jonathan McClain as the runner-up.

Against a forecast predicting an 80% chance of rain, the Thunder in the Valley event defied the odds, completing the entire program to the delight of passionate fans.

Thunder in the Valley also introduced a new track to the series, offering racers and spectators a novel experience. Keith Haney praised the track and the exceptional staff, highlighting the top-notch track prep from Samuel Peterson from US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. This set the stage for record-breaking performances and heart-pounding head-to-head battles.

FloRacing captured every exhilarating moment, offering unparalleled coverage and allowing fans to relive the electrifying experience from their homes. Event Director, Ellen Eschenbacher, emphasized FloRacing’s commitment to providing an immersive racing experience and encouraged fans to join the growing community for personalized content and behind-the-scenes access.

As the dust settles on the Thunder in the Valley event, anticipation builds for the next race at the renowned Worldwide Technology Raceway Park on June 30 – July 1.